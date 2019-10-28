Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple TV+ Series Review Roundup: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind
The Morning Show
- Variety: "Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston can't salvage this politically muddled, underthought, and underwhelming streaming misfire."
- The Hollywood Reporter: "After a brutally dull pilot and a meandering second episode, there are distinct hints in the third hour of a more satisfying and confident The Morning Show, one that actually gets value out of leading ladies Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon."
See
- Variety: "Spiraling away from narrative control as its first three episodes unreel, this series, about a post-apocalyptic future in which nearly everyone is blind, wastes the time of Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, among others, on a story that starts from a position of fun, giddy strangeness and drags itself forward at a lugubrious pace."
- The Hollywood Reporter: "As you'll find is a trend with this first batch of Apple TV+ originals, See isn't close to a good show thus far, but it does just enough to make you believe that under the right circumstances, there might be a good show here somewhere, eventually."
Dickinson
- Variety: "Given the show's scattered narrative and stylistic approach to Emily's life and work, its biggest strength by a long shot is its star […] Even when the show around her starts to crumble under its own ambitious weight, [Hailee] Steinfeld usually finds a way to carry it."
- The Hollywood Reporter: "The writing is well-informed by historical research, with episodes based on many real events from her early life. But in wanting to be both a serious teen drama and a black comedy simultaneously, the half-hour show instead comes off as tonally incongruous, awash in wry hipster flatness."
For All Mankind
- Variety: "Of the original series launching Apple’s streaming TV service Monday, 'For All Mankind' is by far the strongest, especially because it makes the most of its budget and subsequent capacity to dream a bit bigger than most."
- The Hollywood Reporter: "The Apple TV+ series is a solid effort at epic, alternate-history storytelling, but feels a bit derivative and moves too slowly."
- IndieWire
Apple TV+ is Apple's upcoming subscription-based streaming video service, launching November 1 in over 100 countries and regions.
Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Since September 10, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac can get one year of Apple TV+ for free.
Apple 2019: ?♂️????
I think this article sums up Apple 2019:
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.inc.com/mikael-cho/how-steve-jobs-saved-nike-and-apple-with-one-simple-piece-of-advice.html[/URL]
How are they giving it away? You have to buy something from them to get it.
No wonder Apple are giving it away ?
No wonder Apple are giving it away ?
And...
Verizon giving Disney+ away to Verizon customers means that Disney+ is bad too?
AT&T giving HBO Max away to AT&T customers means that HBO Max is bad too?
Your logic makes no sense.
My logic makes perfect sense - Apple are launching their TV show with a handful of shows with poor to average reviews. People won’t pay for it so the bulk of subscribers will be getting it for free with Apple devices.
Disney + has the most incredible back catalogue. Yes, Verizon are giving it away but it will have more paid subscribers vs free ones.
