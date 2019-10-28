Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Kuo: 'iPhone SE 2' Entering Mass Production in January and Launching at the End of March
The timing basically tallies with Kuo's previous reports on the so-called "iPhone SE 2," in which he predicted a Q1 2020 release for the device, which is expected to start at $399.
Relying on historical patterns in Apple's product release schedule to predict future launches is not without risk, but March has traditionally been the launch month of Apple's more affordable iPhone.
The original iPhone SE was announced on March 21, 2016, pre-orders began on March 24 and the device was officially released on March 31, 2016. It was re-released almost a year later on March 24, 2017 with larger storage capacities. Apple has also held special launch events in the last week of March for the last two years.
Specs for the new low-end iPhone are said to include:
- 4.7-inch display
- A13 CPU (same as iPhone 11)
- 3GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB and 128GB options
- Space Gray, Silver and Red colors
- Home button
- No 3D Touch
In terms of shipments, Kuo estimates that monthly shipments of the iPhone SE 2 will be between 2 million and 4 million. Kuo also expects the iPhone SE 2 will use a liquid crystal polymer LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) antenna design to facilitate transmission efficiency.
According to other industry sources, LG is in talks with Apple to supply LCD displays for the successor to the iPhone SE, with the panels currently undergoing last-minute quality checks.
Of course, "iPhone SE 2" might not be the final name of the device, with iPhone 8s and iPhone 9 speculated as other possibilities. With a larger 4.7-inch display, the device won't be as portable as the original iPhone SE, which will surely disappoint fans of that model.