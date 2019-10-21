Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Kuo: 'iPhone SE 2' to Feature Improved Antenna Design, Production Will Begin in Early 2020
In a research note with TF International Securities today, viewed by MacRumors, Kuo said Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will begin supplying Apple with antenna components for the iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, in time for the device to launch by the end of the first quarter.
In previous research notes, Kuo said the iPhone SE 2 will have a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip and 3GB of RAM. He also expects the device to have 64GB and 128GB storage options and come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red.
Like the iPhone 11 lineup, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to ship without 3D Touch, which Apple has replaced with a software-based Haptic Touch solution. Kuo predicts the device will start at $399 in the United States.
It is worth noting that iPhone SE 2 might not be the final name of the device, with iPhone 8s and iPhone 9 speculated as other possibilities. With a larger 4.7-inch display, the device would certainly not be as portable as the original iPhone SE, which has disappointed some fans of the original device.
Many of these details have been corroborated by Bloomberg, Nikkei, and other sources.