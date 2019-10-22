Yelp App Updated to Include Compass Support on Apple Watch Series 5

The new UI closely mirrors the Yelp iPhone app, with a scrolling interface that takes into account the user's personal preferences in its recommendations, making use of the recently introduced heart icon for labeling businesses as "For You".
But the highlight is surely the compass icon that now shows in the bottom-right corner of the interface and points you in the direction of your destination, while also displaying how many feet or miles you have to go. Yelp had this to say in its press release:
"Now, with the Apple Watch Series 5, you'll find a new compass feature that points you in the right direction of a local business. The compass will appear on the bottom right-hand corner of Yelp business listings. Based on where you're facing, the compass will turn with you in real-time, providing updated estimates of how many miles or feet a business is away from you."
The Apple Watch Series 5 is the first model to feature a built-in compass that allows users to see which way they are facing, along with a new Compass app that displays heading, incline, latitude, longitude, and current elevation.
The Yelp app is available now from the App Store. [Direct Link]