Report: 'AirPods Pro' to Launch End of October with New Design, New Noise-Canceling Feature and $260 Price Tag

Friday October 18, 2019 2:20 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's rumored next-generation noise-canceling AirPods will launch at the end of this month with a new "Pro" moniker and a price tag of around $260, claims a new Chinese-language report this morning.


According to China Economic Daily, Apple's third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will adopt a new in-ear design to support the new noise-canceling feature and enhance the listening experience. The paper claims the "Pro" suffix, which Apple recently adopted for its most expensive iPhone 11 models, will help to differentiate the new wireless earbuds from Apple's existing ‌AirPods‌ and underscores the marketing rationale justifying the higher $260 price tag.

According to a separate report on Friday from the same Chinese-language financial media outlet, the ‌AirPods‌ Pro will also feature a new metal design that increases heat dissipation. Apple ‌AirPods‌ supplier Inventec is said to be cooperating with Chinese manufacturer Lixun to undertake the new orders.

In April, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said two new ‌AirPods‌ models would likely go into mass production between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, with Luxshare, Goertek, and Amkor serving as primary suppliers.

Kuo also claimed one of the new ‌AirPods‌ models will feature an "all-new form factor design" and a "higher price" than the second-generation ‌AirPods‌, which cost $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case. The other model is expected to be a more iterative update with the same pricing, although it's unclear what any new features would be.

Previously, the ‌AirPods‌ expected to launch later this year were thought to be the more iterative pair that Kuo refers to. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said he expects the higher-priced AirPods with water resistance and noise cancelation to launch as early as 2020. However, today's report suggests they could come sooner.

According to industry sources previously cited by DigiTimes, Apple's suppliers are gearing up to assemble the next-generation ‌AirPods‌ as early as October, suggesting an updated version of the earphones could arrive in time for the holiday shopping season.

In the beta version of iOS 13.2 there's an icon showing redesigned AirPods that appear to have rubber ear tips that would likely be needed as part of a noise cancelation feature. The image is contained in the Accessibility Settings folder, suggesting the new ‌AirPods‌ will contain a new accessibility feature such as being able to use them as hearing aids, or it could be related to existing Live Listen capabilities.

No specific date has been given for when the new ‌AirPods‌ could debut, but Apple has a number of rumored pending announcements that could point toward an October media event.

Avatar
Icaras
9 hours ago at 02:29 am
Cue the parade of obligatory elitist headphone owner’s, “No thanks, I’ll stick to my *insert brand name* headphones instead”
Rating: 35 Votes
Avatar
Billberryjuice
9 hours ago at 02:22 am
Presumably they're holding off on a space grey version until a year when they can't think of any other decent features to put in.
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
Johnny London
9 hours ago at 02:32 am
It seems like the industry agreed on the term "pro" to work best as an excuse to raise prices. Pro in-ear headphones, seriously? These used to be product improvements for the regular product lineup.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
darkcompass
9 hours ago at 02:21 am
Ouch, that's expensive. I'll stick to my trusty Sennheisers.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
urbanmacUser
9 hours ago at 02:25 am
I curently hate the shape of Apple airpods and all previous apple in ear headphones, much prefer the comfort of ear buds that tend to mould and flex to your ear shape so I'm looking forward to a design change.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
urbanmacUser
9 hours ago at 02:31 am


*Another Apple gadget raising prices.:mad:

*That is, if this rumour is becoming reality.

If it has additional features and functions then yes price increase is justified. R & D is not free.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
mike...
9 hours ago at 02:27 am
Jesus Apple, I'm not paying an extra $100 just for the ones that will actually stay in my ears.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
johnyslats
9 hours ago at 02:24 am
After holding out with my launch day AirPods that desperately need replacing I think I’ll look for a deal on the 2nd generation ones. Really can’t get on board with in-ear ones
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
orbital~debris
9 hours ago at 02:42 am
Glad to infer that original-design AirPods will continue to be available, but updated.

Prefer the current *non* in-ear version as it’s safer when walking, around traffic etc. because you can hear extraneous noises. Realise the new model will likely have an audio ‘transparency’ feature, but that relies on software and software can be buggy…
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Motawa
8 hours ago at 02:54 am
you can get an apple watch 3 for that money. wtf
Rating: 6 Votes

