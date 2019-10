Spotify Gains Siri Support on iOS 13 and CarPlay, Apple TV App Launching Later Today

Spotify today updated its mobile app to include Siri support, which means iPhone and iPad users running iOS 13 can now use Siri to control their favorite music streaming service, just like Apple Music subscribers.After updating the app, users simply need to invoke Siri on their device and ask the voice assistant to play an album or song "with Spotify." Commands for playing playlists work the same way.According to Spotify's release notes, Siri support is compatible over connected AirPods and also extends to CarPlay and HomePod via AirPlay . On iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 , Spotify will also now turn on its Data Saver feature when a device has Low Data Mode enabled.In addition, the streaming service says Spotify is "now available on Apple TV ," although it isn't showing up in the tvOS App Store as of writing, so rollout is likely scheduled for later in the day.