New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Spotify Gains Siri Support on iOS 13 and CarPlay, Apple TV App Launching Later Today

Monday October 7, 2019 3:31 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Spotify today updated its mobile app to include Siri support, which means iPhone and iPad users running iOS 13 can now use Siri to control their favorite music streaming service, just like Apple Music subscribers.

After updating the app, users simply need to invoke Siri on their device and ask the voice assistant to play an album or song "with Spotify." Commands for playing playlists work the same way.

According to Spotify's release notes, Siri support is compatible over connected AirPods and also extends to CarPlay and HomePod via AirPlay. On iPhones and iPads running iOS 13, Spotify will also now turn on its Data Saver feature when a device has Low Data Mode enabled.

In addition, the streaming service says Spotify is "now available on Apple TV," although it isn't showing up in the tvOS App Store as of writing, so rollout is likely scheduled for later in the day.

Tag: Spotify
[ 5 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
edwardelston
8 minutes ago at 03:54 am
Spotify on Apple TV....? Do my eyes deceive me? Is this actually happening after nearly five years of waiting? This can’t be real....someone.....please slap me with a wet trout as I’m clearly delusional, it’s 2019 and my faithful fourth generation Apple TV having a native Spotify App after all these years can’t be real, it’s all an illusion. please excuse me while I cast songs from my iPhone via AirPlay which according to Spotify is the preferred and ideal way to experience Spotify via an Apple device on my big screen television.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]