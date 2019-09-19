Apple Arcade Subscription Gaming Service Goes Live Alongside iOS 13, One Month Free Trial Available

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Arcade offers up dozens of games for one monthly $4.99 price, and reviews of the service have been positive, praising the wide selection of available titles.
Apple actually began rolling out Apple Arcade to iOS 13 and iOS 13.1 beta testers earlier this week, but now it is available to everyone who has installed the release version of iOS 13.
When Apple Arcade first became available, there were just over 50 games available, but more titles have already been rolling out. Apple says that new Apple Arcade titles will be coming out on a weekly basis, with at least 100 games in the works.
While Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month, that price allows up to six family members to access games through Apple's Family Sharing feature. There's also a one-month free trial available, so everyone can give it a try before paying.
You can access Apple Arcade through the App Store using the new Apple Arcade tab in the navigation bar. Apple Arcade looks similar to the standard App Store with apps arranged into different categories like "Start Your Adventure," "New Arrivals," "You Have to Hear This," "No Time to Blink," and more.
Apple's editorial team will highlight standout Apple Arcade titles, but there's also an option to access all available games, and you can search for titles as well.
Right now, Apple Arcade is available only on the iPhone, though iOS 13 and 13.1 beta testers on iPad can install the update. Apple isn't releasing iPadOS until September 30, and tvOS 13 and macOS Catalina also aren't coming out until a future date. For more details on Apple Arcade, make sure to check out our Apple Arcade guide.
If you have a favorite Apple Arcade title, make sure to share it in the comments down below, because there's a lot of available content to go through. Our sister site TouchArcade also has a dedicated Apple Arcade forum for discussing games, which is well worth checking out.
