Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Arcade Reviews: 'Surprisingly Excellent Game Lineup,' Unique Mechanics and Visuals, Fun Gameplay
Below, we've rounded up some highlights from the reviews, which will be of interest to anyone thinking of subscribing to Apple Arcade.
According to Engadget's Devindra Hardawar, the demo games that Apple allowed testers to play each had unique gaming elements. "It's clear that Apple is trying to build a service that shows off what its devices can do with truly innovative games," writes Hardawar.
She went on to call the service a "no brainer subscription" for anyone who owns an Apple device, and called Apple Arcade "one of the best deals in gaming."
iMore's Rene Ritchie said that it felt like Apple spent "a lot of time" making sure there was a wide range of diversity in its launch catalogs and shared his thoughts in a hands-on video.
Sure, there are stealth games, but maybe you're not a sniper... you're a Sasquatch. There are puzzle games, but maybe not to climb a tower but to delve into your childhood memories.The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg called Apple Arcade's launch lineup "surprisingly deep" that goes beyond the lackluster Frogger debut we saw on September 10.
There's Frogger and Chu Chu Rocket and Lego Brawls, but there's also Skate City, Projection: First Light, and Way of the Turtle. One of the biggest, oldest knocks against Apple has been that they don't get gaming.
It's usually made by studios and players who want a hardcore, PC-like, even console-like experience on the Mac or iOS.
My colleague Dieter Bohn got to try out a few of the upcoming games, and his take is: "All the games are good." Even that Frogger game has more to it than first thought. It's made by Q-Games, which previously made PixelJunk Monsters, and it's almost indicative of the entire Arcade reveal: lackluster at first, until you look closer and see that there's actually a lot happening.Gizmodo's Alex Cranz said that Apple Arcade "probably isn't going to suck," and that after sampling some of the games, he's "tentatively excited." He wasn't a fan of some of the gameplay on the iPad, though, and he thought that several of the games "looked really similar."
Across the board, most of the games were a drag on the iPad. Quite a few of the games like to use the device itself to mimic a controller when played on touch devices. That works with a phone, which is roughly the same size as a controller from Sony or Microsoft. But using the iPad as a giant controller was really uncomfortable. My hands were too damn small to pretend a 10.2-inch iPad had joysticks on either side of the display.Lifewire's Lance Ulanoff said that Apple Arcade games don't "break any new ground" beyond what's already in the App Store, but the promise of "all you can eat games" across Apple devices without in-app purchases for just $4.99 per month is "compelling."
Video Reviews and Game Demos:
At launch, Apple Arcade will be priced at $4.99 per month. That $4.99 fee will allow an entire family of up to 6 people (that uses Family Sharing) to access games.
Apple is planning to offer a free one month trial of Apple Arcade, which is launching in more than 150 countries and regions. There will be dozens of new and exclusive games available, with additional games coming in the future.
I'm also excited to see how the 'real gamers' on here complain that these are all bad games.
Let me guess - Rene Richie gives it a glowing review?
He thinks having 100 games ready to launch is the greatest accomplishment in management history, as if these games all required years of development time and only started when Apple invented Arcade.
From his discussion of gaming, he also thinks the only options are Apple Arcade or microtransaction mobile games.
It’s a different kind of game that appeals to a different audience. More casual gamers I think. To ‘me’, they look like bad games but I can see how they can appeal to others.
I’d be the type that prefers to pay more, give up a bit of convenience, and stick with a console or a PC.
(When the choice of both is available).
We'll have to wait and see, but it's now a different world where a game on mobile doesn't mean that it's either a bad or a sub-par experience. The Apple TV, and the iPad Pro specifically, have beefy chips capable of running some really good games, without any sacrifice of making it a light version. And for whatever market reason, they are even more affordable than say on a PS4, Nintendo Switch, or Steam.
Take for example games such as Hitman Go, Dead Cells, Oxenfree, and Hyper Light Drifter (all of these for $5, except Dead Cells at $8 I believe). All of these indie games are well reviewed on PC or traditional console, but now also available on iOS, iPadOS (and sometimes tvOS) as a complete port including proper controller support in iOS 13. Hyper Light Drifter even runs at 120hz on an iPad Pro, arguably making it the better version vs the Nintendo Switch (60hz) if you're using a controller.
The examples are of course indie games - you won't be playing Call of Duty or Borderlands 3 on an Apple TV. And none of these games mentioned will be on Apple Arcade. But Apple Arcade are getting good indie developers to develop games (some in this thread have already mentioned their excitement at this). These indie developers can still release on other platforms, just not other mobile platforms, so good for them to not be completely locked in. Cautiously optimistic, but looks good so far.
So, it doesn't suck like everyone predicted before even trying the games?
Whether they suck or not depends on your point of view. People who are hardcore gamers right now will probably say they suck, although it's unlikely they were interested in the first place. I believe more casual gamers are likely to enjoy them more.
