Xcode Confirms All 2019 iPhones Feature 4GB RAM, S5 Apple Watch Chip Identical to S4

Wednesday September 18, 2019 11:05 am PDT by Juli Clover
There was some mixed information about the RAM in the new 2019 iPhone models, which has led to confusion over the course of the last week.

Benchmarks of the new iPhones have continually listed 4GB of RAM in all iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max devices, but a rumor sourced from a certification database suggested there was 6GB RAM in the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.


That led to speculation that perhaps some higher-end capacities might have had 6GB RAM, but it's now been made clear, both through regulatory filings in China and info discovered this morning by Steve Troughton-Smith in Xcode, that every iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max model has 4GB RAM.


For the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, that's identical to the amount of RAM available in the prior-generation iPhone XS and XS Max, and for the iPhone 11, that's up 1GB from the 3GB RAM in the iPhone XR.

Also of note, Troughton-Smith has confirmed that the S5 processor in the Apple Watch Series 5 is identical to the S4 processor in the Apple Watch Series 4, with no performance improvements.


That's not a surprise as Apple mentioned no changes to the chip during its September 10 event and there's no mention of speed or performance increases in the Apple Watch marketing materials, but it's useful to have confirmation.

Internally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is using an updated display that allows for always-on functionality, there's a new compass feature, and 32GB storage, but otherwise, the Apple Watch Series 5 appears to use the same internal components as the Series 4.

Troughton-Smith's Xcode digging has also uncovered new information about the updated 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad. It is equipped with 3GB RAM, up from 2GB in the previous-generation version.


Apple's new iPhone and Apple Watch models are set to officially launch on Friday, September 20, and teardowns will soon unveil even more information about the new devices. The new seventh-generation iPad will be available on September 30.

