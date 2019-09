iPhone 11 Pro Models Have Up to 25% Larger Batteries and 4GB of RAM Per Reliable TENAA Filings

iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM

Likely-accurate battery and RAM specifications for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have surfaced in filings submitted to Chinese regulatory agency TENAA and uncovered by MacRumors.Apple has filed many products with TENAA over the years, as legally required, and the listings have proven reliable on multiple occasions. Last year, for example, accurate battery capacities and RAM in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR appeared in the database prior to those devices launching.TENAA lists the battery capacities and RAM in the iPhone 11 lineup as follows:Note that Apple filed the Chinese models of each iPhone with TENAA, but as in previous years, the battery capacities and RAM specifications should be consistent with the models sold in the United States and other countries.Here's how that stacks up with last year's iPhones:Based on these figures, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have 5.7 percent, 14.5 percent, and 25 percent larger battery capacities than the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, respectively.Apple says that the iPhone 11 lasts up to one hour longer than the iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last up to four and five hours longer than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. Many reviews found the devices to have excellent battery life that does last hours longer.Two of the battery capacities were previously rumored. In June, Korean website The Elec claimed the successor to the iPhone XR would have a 3,110 mAh battery . And a month later, an alleged Foxconn employee claimed the successor to the iPhone XS Max would sport a 3,969 mAh battery 4GB of RAM across the entire iPhone 11 lineup is also consistent with benchmark results that have surfaced in reviews of the devices. There has been some discussion that at least some iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max configurations have 6GB of RAM, but the TENAA filings do not reflect this.Apple never discloses battery capacities or RAM in iPhones, but teardowns of the new devices should confirm these details in the coming days.