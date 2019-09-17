Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iPhone 11 Pro Models Have Up to 25% Larger Batteries and 4GB of RAM Per Reliable TENAA Filings
Apple has filed many products with TENAA over the years, as legally required, and the listings have proven reliable on multiple occasions. Last year, for example, accurate battery capacities and RAM in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR appeared in the database prior to those devices launching.
TENAA lists the battery capacities and RAM in the iPhone 11 lineup as follows:
- iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM
- iPhone 11 Pro: 3,046 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM
- iPhone 11 Pro Max: 3,969 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM
Here's how that stacks up with last year's iPhones:
- iPhone XR: 2,942 mAh battery and 3GB of RAM
- iPhone XS: 2,658 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM
- iPhone XS Max: 3,174 mAh battery and 4GB of RAM
Apple says that the iPhone 11 lasts up to one hour longer than the iPhone XR, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max last up to four and five hours longer than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. Many reviews found the devices to have excellent battery life that does last hours longer.
Two of the battery capacities were previously rumored. In June, Korean website The Elec claimed the successor to the iPhone XR would have a 3,110 mAh battery. And a month later, an alleged Foxconn employee claimed the successor to the iPhone XS Max would sport a 3,969 mAh battery.
4GB of RAM across the entire iPhone 11 lineup is also consistent with benchmark results that have surfaced in reviews of the devices. There has been some discussion that at least some iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max configurations have 6GB of RAM, but the TENAA filings do not reflect this.
Apple never discloses battery capacities or RAM in iPhones, but teardowns of the new devices should confirm these details in the coming days.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
https://www.apple.com/legal/more-resources/docs/apple-product-information-sheet.pdf
* iPhone XR - 11.16 Whr
* iPhone 11 - 11.91 Whr (7% more)
* iPhone XS - 10.13 Whr
* iPhone 11 Pro - 11.67 Whr (15% more)
* iPhone XS Max - 12.08 Whr
* iPhone 11 Pro Max - 15.04 Whr (25% more)
Those guys wouldn't accept reality until it hit them hard.
Great news.
Not that I’m complaining memory management wise but I’d thought using all 3 cameras at once would require more than just 4GB of RAM.
First time the RAM Amount is the same amongst new iPhones at once since the 6S/6S Plus
Big fat batteries, on some nice new phones!
Let’s roll with it, and just enjoy them on Friday!
Appears to be a case of some people feeling specs on paper are more important than actual usability. I don’t care how much RAM it has, as long as it runs fast and buttery smooth and accomplishes all I need and want the phone to do. If it runs that way whether or not it has 4 or 6 gigs of RAM, does it matter?Yes, for longevity. What's enough to make it smooth today may not be enough in a few years. However, I think 4 GB would be fine for a few years... for an iPhone that is... and some people don't keep their phones that long anyway.
Appears to be a case of some people feeling specs on paper are more important than actual usability. I don’t care how much RAM it has, as long as it runs fast and buttery smooth and accomplishes all I need and want the phone to do. If it runs that way whether or not it has 4 or 6 gigs of RAM, does it matter?
Because upgrade cycles are becoming longer, consumers are not replacing phones every couple years. The current stat is 33 months.
Because upgrade cycles are becoming longer, consumers are not replacing phones every couple years. The current stat is 33 months.One analyst said that as of 2019, the average is closer to 4 years, with only an expected 16% of iPhone users earlier this year upgrading this generation.
[ Read All Comments ]