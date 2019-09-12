Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Reports Conflict on iPhone 11 Pro Models Having 4GB or 6GB of RAM
The specs come from reliable mobile leaker Steve Hommersteffer (@OnLeaks), whose tweet today also claims to reveal the battery capacities for Apple's latest iPhone lineup, as follows.
The iPhone 11 Pro is said to come with a 3,190mAh capacity battery, compared to the 2,658mAh one in the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts 3,500mAh (the iPhone XS Max had 3,174mAh). The base iPhone 11 is said to include a 3,110 mAh battery, up from the 2,942mAh in the iPhone XR.
For those who care about these details #Apple never share officially, seems like:— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2019
- #iPhone11 = 4GB RAM + 3110mAh battery (Xr = 3GB + 2942mAh)
- #iPhone11Pro = 6GB RAM + 3190mAh battery (Xs = 4GB RAM + 2658mAh)
- #iPhone11ProMax = 6GB RAM + 3500mAh (Xs Max = 4GB RAM + 3174mAh)
However, the above RAM specs contradict some recent Geekbench results. One that appeared last night (shared by MacRumors forum member EugW) is for an alleged iPhone 11 Pro showing a device with 4GB of RAM – with an A13 processor benchmarking around 10-15 percent faster than the A12 processor in the iPhone XS series. The other, reported last week, is allegedly for a base iPhone 11, also with 4GB.
Hemmerstoffer's specs are sourced from a Chinese certification platform, so they aren't officially confirmed. But then Geekbench scores can also be faked, so it's best to take these sources with a pinch of salt until something more definitive comes along.
If the iPhone 11 series does indeed feature 4GB RAM across the board, then it could be that Apple's proprietary off-chip enhancements also bring greater working memory optimizations, but that's something we can't know for sure based on raw CPU scores.
Apple is taking online pre-orders for the all-new iPhone 11 series models from Friday, September 13 and will start shipping the devices the following Friday, September 20.
on a side note, I'm really digging that midnight green
It used to be called British racing green. Thanks, Brexit.
I wonder if iOS will arbitrarily require 3Gb RAM?
Otherwise how else will Apple justify forcing me to downgrade from my 6s+ to one of the new phones without headphone jack and with worse screen while giving them a thousand dollars?
Slofies.
Nobody is forcing you to do anything. Stop being so dramatic.
If you want a new phone buy one if you don’t then don’t.
Comeback when Tim Apple has a gun to your head.
Think different, be greedy. Apple.
Or... Do nothing. Your phone will still work. Life goes on. Deep breaths.
I swear to god, if it will turn out that only 256/512GB models will have more RAM I'm buying Note 10+.Okay? I hope you enjoy your Note 10+ ;)
