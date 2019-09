Reports Conflict on iPhone 11 Pro Models Having 4GB or 6GB of RAM

For those who care about these details #Apple never share officially, seems like:



- #iPhone11 = 4GB RAM + 3110mAh battery (Xr = 3GB + 2942mAh)

- #iPhone11Pro = 6GB RAM + 3190mAh battery (Xs = 4GB RAM + 2658mAh)

- #iPhone11ProMax = 6GB RAM + 3500mAh (Xs Max = 4GB RAM + 3174mAh) — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2019

Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both come with 6GB of RAM – 2GB more than the previous generation iPhone XS series – while the iPhone 11 features 4GB, up from 3GB in the iPhone XR , according to new details leaked today.The specs come from reliable mobile leaker Steve Hommersteffer ( @OnLeaks ), whose tweet today also claims to reveal the battery capacities for Apple's latest iPhone lineup, as follows.The iPhone 11 Pro is said to come with a 3,190mAh capacity battery, compared to the 2,658mAh one in the iPhone XS , while the iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts 3,500mAh (the iPhone XS Max had 3,174mAh). The base iPhone 11 is said to include a 3,110 mAh battery, up from the 2,942mAh in the iPhone XR .However, the above RAM specs contradict some recent Geekbench results. One that appeared last night (shared by MacRumors forum member EugW ) is for an alleged iPhone 11 Pro showing a device with 4GB of RAM – with an A13 processor benchmarking around 10-15 percent faster than the A12 processor in the iPhone XS series. The other, reported last week , is allegedly for a base iPhone 11 , also with 4GB.Hemmerstoffer's specs are sourced from a Chinese certification platform , so they aren't officially confirmed. But then Geekbench scores can also be faked, so it's best to take these sources with a pinch of salt until something more definitive comes along.If the iPhone 11 series does indeed feature 4GB RAM across the board, then it could be that Apple's proprietary off-chip enhancements also bring greater working memory optimizations, but that's something we can't know for sure based on raw CPU scores.Apple is taking online pre-orders for the all-new iPhone 11 series models from Friday, September 13 and will start shipping the devices the following Friday, September 20.