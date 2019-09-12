New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Reports Conflict on iPhone 11 Pro Models Having 4GB or 6GB of RAM

Thursday September 12, 2019 4:27 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max both come with 6GB of RAM – 2GB more than the previous generation iPhone XS series – while the iPhone 11 features 4GB, up from 3GB in the iPhone XR, according to new details leaked today.


The specs come from reliable mobile leaker Steve Hommersteffer (@OnLeaks), whose tweet today also claims to reveal the battery capacities for Apple's latest iPhone lineup, as follows.

The iPhone 11 Pro is said to come with a 3,190mAh capacity battery, compared to the 2,658mAh one in the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts 3,500mAh (the iPhone XS Max had 3,174mAh). The base iPhone 11 is said to include a 3,110 mAh battery, up from the 2,942mAh in the iPhone XR.


However, the above RAM specs contradict some recent Geekbench results. One that appeared last night (shared by MacRumors forum member EugW) is for an alleged iPhone 11 Pro showing a device with 4GB of RAM – with an A13 processor benchmarking around 10-15 percent faster than the A12 processor in the iPhone XS series. The other, reported last week, is allegedly for a base iPhone 11, also with 4GB.


Hemmerstoffer's specs are sourced from a Chinese certification platform, so they aren't officially confirmed. But then Geekbench scores can also be faked, so it's best to take these sources with a pinch of salt until something more definitive comes along.

If the iPhone 11 series does indeed feature 4GB RAM across the board, then it could be that Apple's proprietary off-chip enhancements also bring greater working memory optimizations, but that's something we can't know for sure based on raw CPU scores.

Apple is taking online pre-orders for the all-new iPhone 11 series models from Friday, September 13 and will start shipping the devices the following Friday, September 20.

Tags: Geekbench, OnLeaks
[ 57 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Khedron
1 hour ago at 04:38 am

on a side note, I'm really digging that midnight green


It used to be called British racing green. Thanks, Brexit.
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Khedron
58 minutes ago at 04:39 am

I wonder if iOS will arbitrarily require 3Gb RAM?

Otherwise how else will Apple justify forcing me to downgrade from my 6s+ to one of the new phones without headphone jack and with worse screen while giving them a thousand dollars?


Slofies.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
danny842003
57 minutes ago at 04:40 am

I wonder if iOS will arbitrarily require 3Gb RAM?

Otherwise how else will Apple justify forcing me to downgrade from my 6s+ to one of the new phones without headphone jack and with worse screen while giving them a thousand dollars?


Nobody is forcing you to do anything. Stop being so dramatic.
If you want a new phone buy one if you don’t then don’t.
Comeback when Tim Apple has a gun to your head.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
needfx
1 hour ago at 04:30 am
on a side note, I'm really digging that midnight green
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Sebosz
1 hour ago at 04:32 am
I swear to god, if it will turn out that only 256/512GB models will have more RAM I'm buying Note 10+.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
givemeanapple
47 minutes ago at 04:51 am
Most likely less RAM for 64GB capacity phones.
Think different, be greedy. Apple.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
37 minutes ago at 05:00 am

I wonder if iOS will arbitrarily require 3Gb RAM?

Otherwise how else will Apple justify forcing me to downgrade from my 6s+ to one of the new phones without headphone jack and with worse screen while giving them a thousand dollars?


Or... Do nothing. Your phone will still work. Life goes on. Deep breaths.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Serjine
53 minutes ago at 04:45 am
I hope will have 6Gb of Ram for the iPhone Pro
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Khedron
1 hour ago at 04:35 am
It's Apple. If in doubt, just assume the lower value.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
1 hour ago at 04:36 am

I swear to god, if it will turn out that only 256/512GB models will have more RAM I'm buying Note 10+.

Okay? I hope you enjoy your Note 10+ ;)
Rating: 3 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]