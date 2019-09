Deals: Mophie Launches New Convertible Wireless Charging Stand, Save 20% With Exclusive Discount Code

MacRumors Exclusive Discount Code

Mophie this week launched a new wireless charging stand for any Qi-enabled smartphone, including the latest iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max devices. The accessory is available on Mophie's website for $69.95.Mophie's new stand can convert from a vertical to a horizontal orientation, allowing you to charge your iPhone in portrait mode, landscape mode, or flat on its back. You can also use the new accessory to charge the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.Our readers should note that we have an ongoing 20 percent discount code with Mophie through the end of September. So, if you're interested in the new wireless charging stand you can get it for $55.96 , down from $69.95 -- the lowest price available online.This discount code is available sitewide on Mophie's website, so you can use it to save on portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more. This includes the all-new Juice Pack Access battery cases for iPhone 11 , 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.