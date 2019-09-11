Mophie Debuts New Juice Pack Access Battery Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Apple unveiled several cases designed for its new iPhones yesterday, but did not provide an updated battery case that will accommodate the new square-shaped camera bump at the rear of the devices.
The Juice Pack Access Cases provide additional battery life to the new iPhones and can be charged using Qi-based wireless charging or a USB-C port. The Lightning port on the iPhone is left accessible for use with headphones and other Lightning-based accessories.
A Priority+ charging feature allows the iPhone to be recharged before the Juice Pack Access when charged wirelessly or over USB-C, and the cases are designed with rubberized support pads and raised corners for protective purposes. There's also an on/off button for the battery cases and an LED status indicator for displaying charge level.
The Juice Pack Access Cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro include 2,000 mAh batteries, while the Juice Pack Access Case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max includes a 2,200 mAh battery.
Apple's newest iPhones offer more battery life than ever, which may be why Apple didn't introduce its own battery case. The iPhone 11 features an hour more battery life than the XR, the iPhone 11 Pro offers four hours longer battery life than the XS, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max provides an impressive five hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS Max.
Mophie says that the new Juice Pack Access battery cases for Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup will be available starting in October from Mophie.com. The cases will be priced at $99.95 and will be available in colors that include black, blush pink, and (PRODUCT)RED.
