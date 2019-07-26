MacRumors Exclusive: Get 20% Off Any One Item Sitewide at Mophie

Friday July 26, 2019 7:24 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
MacRumors and Mophie have partnered up again to offer our readers a chance to get 20 percent off any one item sitewide on Mophie.com. With this deal, you can save money on Mophie's portable batteries, battery cases, charging cables, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

To get the discount, head to Mophie.com, browse for an item, add it to your bag, and when you do you'll notice a pop-up in the top right corner where you can view your bag. Here you can enter the promo code RUMORS20 and click apply to see the 20 percent discount on your order.

This discount is only good for one item, and will not be applied to multiple items in your bag. You'll have until the end of September to use the code, so this is a great opportunity to purchase back-to-school charging gear before the school year kicks off. To get an idea of how much you can save, we've listed some of Mophie's best accessories below.

via @mophie on Instagram
Of course, Mophie has plenty of other devices and accessories to shop for around its site. Our exclusive discount code even works on items in Mophie's Exclusive Offers section, where you'll find items on sale, like older models of the Juice Pack, Powerstation, and more.

