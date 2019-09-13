New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares New iPhone 11 Pro Videos Highlighting Durability and Camera Capabilities

Friday September 13, 2019 11:08 am PDT by Juli Clover
Following the launch of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders, Apple today shared two new videos highlighting iPhone 11 Pro features.

The first video features random objects, food, and water being hurled at the iPhone 11 Pro to demonstrate the device's increased durability.


Apple says its new iPhones are made from a tougher glass and both the 11 and 11 Pro have improved IP68 water resistance ratings.

The second video highlights the new triple-lens camera system with 12-megapixel wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.


In the video, a dog enters a wind simulator and the iPhone's three cameras are used to demonstrate the different focal lengths and also Night Mode, which is designed to take bright, crisp photos even in very low lighting conditions.

Pricing on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the device is available for pre-order starting today. It will begin arriving in the hands of customers on Friday, September 20.

Related Roundups: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro
Tag: Apple ads
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 11 (Buy Now), iPhone 11 Pro (Buy Now)
[ 38 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
adamdport
50 minutes ago at 11:14 am
I've never needed protection from broccoli—can it drop from about pocket height onto a cement floor?
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
penajmz
52 minutes ago at 11:12 am
Why didn't they throw a rock at it?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
49 minutes ago at 11:14 am
I notice they didn't drop it.
100 different soft objects is meaningless.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
8012R3
50 minutes ago at 11:14 am
How can they claim the IP rating makes them more durable but then deny warranty claims for water damage!?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
balderoine
49 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Do one for your lightning cables [USER=48511]@Apple[/USER]


YEAH I WENT THERE
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Slash787
53 minutes ago at 11:11 am
Yes its very tough for Apple out there as so many companies are putting out way better phones than Apple.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
49 minutes ago at 11:14 am
See how Apple's ads convey a message?

You can believe it or not, but you walk away knowing WTF is trying to be communicated.

Take notes, Samsung.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
psac
45 minutes ago at 11:19 am

See how Apple's ads convey a message?

You can believe it or not, but you walk away knowing WTF is trying to be communicated.

Take notes, Samsung.


The message is that it can withstand getting hit by broccoli and a soft glove? Not a very good message this time.

The dog commercial does it is better.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
48 minutes ago at 11:16 am

Yes its very tough for Apple out there as so many companies are putting out way better phones than Apple.

"Way better"

OK, please list the "way better" phones.

Let me guess...the Note 10+ because it has more RAM?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
slicktor
49 minutes ago at 11:15 am
Pretty sure most phones can withstand all those objects they threw at it...
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]