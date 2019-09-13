Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares New iPhone 11 Pro Videos Highlighting Durability and Camera Capabilities
The first video features random objects, food, and water being hurled at the iPhone 11 Pro to demonstrate the device's increased durability.
Apple says its new iPhones are made from a tougher glass and both the 11 and 11 Pro have improved IP68 water resistance ratings.
The second video highlights the new triple-lens camera system with 12-megapixel wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.
In the video, a dog enters a wind simulator and the iPhone's three cameras are used to demonstrate the different focal lengths and also Night Mode, which is designed to take bright, crisp photos even in very low lighting conditions.
Pricing on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the device is available for pre-order starting today. It will begin arriving in the hands of customers on Friday, September 20.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
100 different soft objects is meaningless.
YEAH I WENT THERE
You can believe it or not, but you walk away knowing WTF is trying to be communicated.
Take notes, Samsung.
See how Apple's ads convey a message?
You can believe it or not, but you walk away knowing WTF is trying to be communicated.
Take notes, Samsung.
The message is that it can withstand getting hit by broccoli and a soft glove? Not a very good message this time.
The dog commercial does it is better.
Yes its very tough for Apple out there as so many companies are putting out way better phones than Apple."Way better"
OK, please list the "way better" phones.
Let me guess...the Note 10+ because it has more RAM?
[ Read All Comments ]