Apple Shares New iPhone 11 Pro Videos Highlighting Durability and Camera Capabilities

Following the launch of iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders , Apple today shared two new videos highlighting iPhone 11 Pro features.The first video features random objects, food, and water being hurled at the iPhone 11 Pro to demonstrate the device's increased durability.Apple says its new iPhones are made from a tougher glass and both the 11 and 11 Pro have improved IP68 water resistance ratings.The second video highlights the new triple-lens camera system with 12-megapixel wide, ultra wide, and telephoto lenses.In the video, a dog enters a wind simulator and the iPhone's three cameras are used to demonstrate the different focal lengths and also Night Mode, which is designed to take bright, crisp photos even in very low lighting conditions.Pricing on Apple's iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the device is available for pre-order starting today. It will begin arriving in the hands of customers on Friday, September 20.