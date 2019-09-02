Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Watch Sleep Tracking, Schooltime Mode, AR/VR Headset Icon, and More Revealed in iOS 13 Code
Digging further into the code, we have come across several other tidbits of information related to the Apple Watch and iPhone.
First, it appears Apple is working on a new Schooltime feature for the Apple Watch, which is designed to help students focus during school hours by blocking access to apps, complications, and notifications on the device. Emergency calls and alerts will not be blocked for safety reasons.
Users can set when Schooltime is enabled in the Apple Watch app on iPhone, such as every weekday.
Apple is also testing sleep tracking on the Watch, as reported by 9to5Mac earlier today. We can confirm this functionality is referred to as "Time in Bed tracking" based on internal iOS 13 code, with one string noting that "you can also track your sleep and get woken up silently by wearing your watch to bed."
A new Sleep app on the Apple Watch will provide users with an overview of their sleeping patterns, as well as send users bedtime and battery charging reminders. Apple Watch users will be recommended to have at least 30 percent of battery life to wear it to sleep, according to an iOS 13 string seen by MacRumors.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was first to report that Apple was testing sleep tracking on the Apple Watch. Back in February, he said Apple plans to roll out the feature by 2020 if the testing is deemed successful. This follows Apple's acquisition of the iPhone-connected sleep tracking accessory Beddit in 2017.
MacRumors has also uncovered references to new Apple Watch complications, including ones for Altitude, Latitude, Longitude, and Sleep. When released, the Sleep app may also have an entire watch face, based on a "ClockFaces-Burrito" string. "Burrito" is the codename for the Apple Watch's sleep tracking.
As for the iPhone, internal strings in iOS 13 point towards new low-light photo settings in the stock Camera app and possibly a new Tournaments feature in Game Center for multiplayer games, although details are slim.
Earlier today, MacRumors uncovered an icon within Apple's internal Find My app that depicts what appears to be an AR or VR headset. There are "on" and "off" versions of the icon in white and gray respectively, and each has "B389" in its filename, the codename for Apple's upcoming Tile-like item trackers.
This icon could simply represent the expected augmented reality mode in the Find My app and likely does not depict Apple's actual augmented reality headset. Read our earlier coverage for more details on that project.
MacRumors continues to dig through the iOS 13 build, which is from June, and we will be sure to share any further discoveries.