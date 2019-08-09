Apple Card Begins Arriving to Customers, Wide Range of Credit Scores Reportedly Being Approved

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
The Verge's Nilay Patel has shared photos of his Apple Card, revealing that it is thicker than his other metal and plastic credit cards. It was earlier reported that the Apple Card weighs around 14.75 grams, making it slightly heavier than the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card but lighter than an American Express Gold.
Physical Apple Card has arrived. I have surprisingly strong feelings about having a Goldman Sachs logo in my life? Anyway, you can see how much thicker it is than my plastic or metal cards.
Card weights from my crappy kitchen scale
1. Apple Card 14.7g (quoted is 14.8 so probably rounded up)
2. AMEX platinum 18.4g
3. Chase Sapphire Preferred 12.2g
Another early adopter, Aaron Andino, has shared an Apple Card unboxing video on YouTube that provides a closer look at its packaging. The card and packaging look consistent with pre-launch photos that leaked.
The physical Apple Card, made out of titanium, features a clean design with an Apple logo, a chip, and a name. There's no card number or expiration date on the card, nor is there a CVV on the back. Instead, these details are stored in the Wallet app for added security in the event the card is lost or stolen.
The back of the Apple Card also has a minimalistic design with embossed Goldman Sachs and Mastercard logos and a magstripe. Goldman Sachs is the Apple Card's issuing bank, and it relies on the Mastercard payment network.
Read our step-by-step instructions on how to order a physical Apple Card by mail. The card ships free of charge and a notification is sent to your iPhone when it ships. The turnaround time appears to be a few days right now.
Later this month, Apple will allow all U.S. residents age 18 or older to apply for the card. So far, it appears that Goldman Sachs is being quite lenient with approvals, as CNBC and iMore have reported that some customers with credit scores in the 600s have been approved, albeit with lower credit limits and higher APRs.
When fully available, iPhone users can apply for the Apple Card in the Wallet app within minutes and take advantage of features such as 1-3 percent in daily cash back, color-coded spending summaries, and no fees. Just ahead of launching, the card's APR range was lowered to 12.99-23.99 percent.
