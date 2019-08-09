New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Card Begins Arriving to Customers, Wide Range of Credit Scores Reportedly Being Approved

Friday August 9, 2019 9:59 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Following the Apple Card's rollout to a limited number of customers in the Wallet app earlier this week, some are beginning to receive their physical, titanium Apple Card in the mail for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments.

The Verge's Nilay Patel has shared photos of his Apple Card, revealing that it is thicker than his other metal and plastic credit cards. It was earlier reported that the Apple Card weighs around 14.75 grams, making it slightly heavier than the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card but lighter than an American Express Gold.



Another early adopter, Aaron Andino, has shared an Apple Card unboxing video on YouTube that provides a closer look at its packaging. The card and packaging look consistent with pre-launch photos that leaked.


The physical Apple Card, made out of titanium, features a clean design with an Apple logo, a chip, and a name. There's no card number or expiration date on the card, nor is there a CVV on the back. Instead, these details are stored in the Wallet app for added security in the event the card is lost or stolen.

The back of the Apple Card also has a minimalistic design with embossed Goldman Sachs and Mastercard logos and a magstripe. Goldman Sachs is the Apple Card's issuing bank, and it relies on the Mastercard payment network.

Read our step-by-step instructions on how to order a physical Apple Card by mail. The card ships free of charge and a notification is sent to your iPhone when it ships. The turnaround time appears to be a few days right now.


Later this month, Apple will allow all U.S. residents age 18 or older to apply for the card. So far, it appears that Goldman Sachs is being quite lenient with approvals, as CNBC and iMore have reported that some customers with credit scores in the 600s have been approved, albeit with lower credit limits and higher APRs.

When fully available, iPhone users can apply for the Apple Card in the Wallet app within minutes and take advantage of features such as 1-3 percent in daily cash back, color-coded spending summaries, and no fees. Just ahead of launching, the card's APR range was lowered to 12.99-23.99 percent.

BootsWalking
53 minutes ago at 10:06 am
An unboxing video of a credit card? I think we've reached Peak Consumerism.
M-Life
52 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Anyone that hasn't received the invite yet should avoid this thread.
BootsWalking
49 minutes ago at 10:11 am
This is odd - I just opened my Apple Card box and instead of a credit card there was a Vampire Squid inside.
GfPQqmcRKUvP
50 minutes ago at 10:09 am
People are being seduced by the minimalism and Apple Wallet integration. There are much better cards out there from a rewards perspective). In terms of privacy and security you're not liable for any fraudulent charges with normal credit cards that have the number on them so....no real difference.
BlendedFrog
42 minutes ago at 10:18 am
I'd like to thank all those people on Twitter that are posting pictures of their new CC with their actual names. While it doesn't show the CC number, it does show that it is a mastercard and their name. It's just asking for fraud and identity theft. What idiots.
ruslan120
57 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Credit score of 760 nets me $6,500 credit limit and 17.99%.

This is my first card that gives me no international fees. Super excited!
Lobwedgephil
49 minutes ago at 10:10 am

An unboxing video of a credit card? I think we've reached Peak Consumerism.


It is pretty funny, I watched it though.
calzon65
54 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Unlike some of the crazy Apple expansion rumors, I think this will be a success for Apple.
richxps
24 minutes ago at 10:36 am
What case are you getting for your card ?
xgman
25 minutes ago at 10:35 am

While others with the same score were declined.

scoregate? interest rategate?
