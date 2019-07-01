Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Marches in San Francisco Pride Parade
Happy Pride to everyone celebrating around the world! Great to see so many Apple employees marching today in San Francisco! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/lVKrF90HWa— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 30, 2019
Apple has celebrated Pride in multiple ways this year, including the launch of the new Apple Watch Pride Sport Loop earlier in June. The new watch band is the third iteration of the Pride design for the Apple Watch, following two rainbow-emblazoned Woven Nylon Pride bands that released in 2017 and 2018.
The company also routinely donates to charities that support LGBTQ individuals, and Cook himself is set to receive GLSEN's "Champion Award" for his ongoing commitment to fighting for LGBTQ rights. Cook recently stated, "I am grateful to GLSEN for this honor and for all their work to ensure the LGBTQ community is treated with dignity and respect."
What a day!!! #applepride pic.twitter.com/tVxMYCQOt8— Bohdan Smith (@pantsdragon) July 1, 2019
Before he publicly came out as gay in late 2014, Apple CEO Tim Cook fought for equality in speeches and op-eds. Under late CEO Steve Jobs, Apple also opposed many discriminatory laws, including 2008's Proposition 8 that sought to eliminate the right to same sex marriage in California.
