New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Marches in San Francisco Pride Parade

Monday July 1, 2019 8:17 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
As it has done in years past, Apple yesterday marched in the annual San Francisco Pride parade, which is one of the bigger Pride events in the country and sees nearly 100,000 spectators during the event. Apple employees appeared in the parade with a large sign that showcased a rainbow version of the Apple logo.



Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance, as seen in a few selfies taken during the parade with fans and fellow Apple employees. A few other Apple executives marked the event as well, including Apple's new retail chief Deirdre O'Brien.

via @deirdre.at.apple on Instagram

Apple has celebrated Pride in multiple ways this year, including the launch of the new Apple Watch Pride Sport Loop earlier in June. The new watch band is the third iteration of the Pride design for the Apple Watch, following two rainbow-emblazoned Woven Nylon Pride bands that released in 2017 and 2018.

The company also routinely donates to charities that support LGBTQ individuals, and Cook himself is set to receive GLSEN's "Champion Award" for his ongoing commitment to fighting for LGBTQ rights. Cook recently stated, "I am grateful to GLSEN for this honor and for all their work to ensure the LGBTQ community is treated with dignity and respect."



Apple has long voiced support for LGBTQ causes like same sex marriage, as well as having spoken out against some controversial laws that predominantly risked negatively affecting the lives of gay, lesbian, and transgender individuals.

Before he publicly came out as gay in late 2014, Apple CEO Tim Cook fought for equality in speeches and op-eds. Under late CEO Steve Jobs, Apple also opposed many discriminatory laws, including 2008's Proposition 8 that sought to eliminate the right to same sex marriage in California.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Pride
[ 19 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Rychiar
14 minutes ago at 08:25 am

I never understand why they call these gay celebration things PRIDE parades.

There isn't even one lion in this parade! :mad:

but theres's plenty of bears
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
rpat701
10 minutes ago at 08:29 am
It's amazing we have a month for this but only a day for vets. That's tell of who we are as a society right now. SMFH
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Maclver
9 minutes ago at 08:30 am

I'd like to see Armed Forces Appreciation Month; also I'd like to see Emergency Services Appreciation Month.


Since when are Armed forces and emergency services a class of oppressed people who aren't afforded the same rights as the majority of Americans?
[doublepost=1561995133][/doublepost]

Never! We are nobody here. LGBRTSBLABLABLA (I always get so confused how to spell it) is an only one-way street man.


The acronym is quite long, but LGBTQ will suffice... I haven't met anyone int he BLA BLA BLA category though, is that where you fall?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
nwcs
12 minutes ago at 08:27 am
I'd like to see Armed Forces Appreciation Month; also I'd like to see Emergency Services Appreciation Month.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
CooKieMoNs7eR
17 minutes ago at 08:22 am
when is straight month? JK
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
yaxomoxay
3 minutes ago at 08:36 am

Again... Since when are vets discriminated against.....? They don't really need a whole month! I would take a paid Pride holiday over a month though!


Discriminated maybe not, but they were sent to die in some useless war (Iraq for example) and used for tests (nukes) among other stuff.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
16 minutes ago at 08:22 am
I never understand why they call these gay celebration things PRIDE parades.

There isn't even one lion in this parade! :mad:
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
5 minutes ago at 08:34 am
I've got four words:
I love this company.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]