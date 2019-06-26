Shopify Makes Apple Business Chat Available to Over 800,000 Merchants

As noted by Engadget, some Shopify merchants are already using Business Chat, but now Apple and Shopify are rolling out the feature to all businesses who use the e-commerce platform, including those outside the United States.
Merchants can manage and respond to all Apple Business Chat customer conversations through Shopify Ping.
Apple Business Chat launched in iOS 11.3 in March 2018, enabling iPhone and iPad users to ask for information, schedule appointments, make purchases, and complete other customer service tasks directly in the Messages app. Business Chats must be initiated on an iPhone or iPad, but they can be continued on any iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch signed in to the same Apple ID.
Apple Business Chat is available in over a dozen countries and has been adopted by over 30 companies, such as The Home Depot, Lowe's, Hilton, Wells Fargo, DISH Network, Burberry, American Express, Sprint, and T-Mobile.