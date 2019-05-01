Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 81 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Wednesday May 1, 2019 1:34 PM PDT by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced three years ago in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 81 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Dark Mode, JavaScript, WebRTC, Media, Layout, Accessibility, Web API, Storage, Security, Web Inspector, WebDriver, and Web GPU. Today's update adds the privacy preserving Ad Click Attribution API as an experimental feature, according to Apple's notes.

The new Safari Technology Preview update is available for both macOS High Sierra and macOS Mojave, the newest version of the Mac operating system that was released to the public in September 2018.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple’s aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

einsteinbqat
3 weeks ago
iCloud Tabs stopped working since STP 78 and above (High Sierra).
xbjllb
2 weeks ago
Yes, but is it snappier?
