Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iOS 13 Expected to Feature Dark Mode, Redesigned Volume Indicator, Improved iPad Multitasking, and More
First, the report claims that a long-awaited systemwide Dark Mode is coming to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 13:
There will be a system-wide Dark Mode that can be enabled in Settings, including a high contrast version, similar to what's already available on macOS. Speaking of macOS, iPad apps that run on the Mac using Marzipan will finally take advantage of the Dark Mode support on both systems.Improved multitasking is expected on the iPad with iOS 13, including support for multiple windows and stackable cards in apps:
Each window will also be able to contain sheets that are initially attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached with a drag gesture, becoming a card that can be moved around freely, similar to what an open-source project called "PanelKit" could do.To the joy of everyone, iOS 13 is said to feature a new volume HUD that is hopefully far less obtrusive than the current one. Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi hinted at this in an email to a customer earlier this year.
These cards can also be stacked on top of each other, and use a depth effect to indicate which cards are on top and which are on the bottom. Cards can be flung away to dismiss them.
😢 @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/0xq9mwnHzt— Anthony 🤔 (@anthonycr0) March 20, 2019
iPads are also expected to receive a new standard undo gesture for text input on iOS 13 beyond the existing shake-to-undo. The report claims the new gesture is initiated with a three-finger tap on the keyboard area, and then users can slide left or right to undo and redo actions interactively.
Additional gestures are expected to be introduced in iOS 13 that allow for the selection of multiple items in table views and collection views. Users will supposedly be able to "drag with multiple fingers on a list or collection of items to draw a selection, similar to clicking and dragging in Finder on the Mac."
The report adds that Safari for iPad on iOS 13 will automatically ask for a desktop version of websites when necessary, while the Mail app will organize messages into searchable categories such as marketing, purchases, travel, "not important," and more. The new Mail app is also said to have a "read later" queue.
Font management is also expected to improve in iOS 13, with a new font management menu in the Settings app.
Other features expected in iOS 13 include a redesigned Reminders app that extends to the Mac, improved "Hey Siri" rejection for common ambient noises such as laughter and crying babies, improved multilingual support for keyboards and dictation, and expanded in-app printing controls, according to 9to5Mac.
Why are they adding dark mode? No one wants it And no one will use it if it comes out.. what a waste of billions of dollars to develop it
Thats a joke right?
“Dark mode”
“Redesigned volume indicator”.
That’s it. It’s a success already. There will be no more complaints on here ever again. (Yeah, right).
Maybe we will have access to the filesystem and command line by 2030. But until then, no iPad is ever going to replace my Mac.
