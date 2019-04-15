New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iOS 13 Expected to Feature Dark Mode, Redesigned Volume Indicator, Improved iPad Multitasking, and More

Monday April 15, 2019 7:41 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Ahead of Apple introducing iOS 13 at WWDC in June, 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo has shared new details about what to expect. The report cites sources familiar with the matter and help from developer Steve Troughton-Smith.

iOS 13 Dark Mode concept by Léo Vallet

First, the report claims that a long-awaited systemwide Dark Mode is coming to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 13:
There will be a system-wide Dark Mode that can be enabled in Settings, including a high contrast version, similar to what's already available on macOS. Speaking of macOS, iPad apps that run on the Mac using Marzipan will finally take advantage of the Dark Mode support on both systems.
Improved multitasking is expected on the iPad with iOS 13, including support for multiple windows and stackable cards in apps:
Each window will also be able to contain sheets that are initially attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached with a drag gesture, becoming a card that can be moved around freely, similar to what an open-source project called "PanelKit" could do.

These cards can also be stacked on top of each other, and use a depth effect to indicate which cards are on top and which are on the bottom. Cards can be flung away to dismiss them.
To the joy of everyone, iOS 13 is said to feature a new volume HUD that is hopefully far less obtrusive than the current one. Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi hinted at this in an email to a customer earlier this year.


iPads are also expected to receive a new standard undo gesture for text input on iOS 13 beyond the existing shake-to-undo. The report claims the new gesture is initiated with a three-finger tap on the keyboard area, and then users can slide left or right to undo and redo actions interactively.

Additional gestures are expected to be introduced in iOS 13 that allow for the selection of multiple items in table views and collection views. Users will supposedly be able to "drag with multiple fingers on a list or collection of items to draw a selection, similar to clicking and dragging in Finder on the Mac."

The report adds that Safari for iPad on iOS 13 will automatically ask for a desktop version of websites when necessary, while the Mail app will organize messages into searchable categories such as marketing, purchases, travel, "not important," and more. The new Mail app is also said to have a "read later" queue.

Font management is also expected to improve in iOS 13, with a new font management menu in the Settings app.

Other features expected in iOS 13 include a redesigned Reminders app that extends to the Mac, improved "Hey Siri" rejection for common ambient noises such as laughter and crying babies, improved multilingual support for keyboards and dictation, and expanded in-app printing controls, according to 9to5Mac.

Avatar
dlewis23
22 hours ago at 07:44 am

Why are they adding dark mode? No one wants it And no one will use it if it comes out.. what a waste of billions of dollars to develop it


Thats a joke right?
Rating: 61 Votes
Avatar
lunarworks
21 hours ago at 07:54 am
One thing I'd love in iOS 13 is for incoming phone calls to go to a drop-down notification if you're using the device. There's absolutely no reason for it to completely take over your screen anymore.
Rating: 34 Votes
Avatar
DHagan4755
22 hours ago at 07:45 am
How about a legit files app with none of the current limitations?! That should be top of the list.
Rating: 34 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
21 hours ago at 07:50 am
How about letting me plug in an external hard drive into the usbc port on my iPad Pro?
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
benshive
21 hours ago at 07:57 am

“Dark mode”

“Redesigned volume indicator”.


That’s it. It’s a success already. There will be no more complaints on here ever again. (Yeah, right).

Apple could implement all popular requests on this site and give all of their hardware away for free and there would still be a bunch of complaints on here.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
peteullo
22 hours ago at 07:44 am
I wouldn’t be mad if dark mode was the only new feature in iOS13.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
HarryPot
21 hours ago at 07:49 am
New volume indicator! At long last. Can't believe we actually had to see that huge square occupying the whole screen for 12 versions!
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
DNichter
22 hours ago at 07:45 am
Looks to be an awesome iPad update. I am looking forward to dark mode and any multitasking improvements. I am interested in seeing what home screen redesign they come up with, but I wouldn't say it's critical at all. iPad has such a bright future for Apple, it's cool to see everything coming together. Reminds me of the old OS X days.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
22 hours ago at 07:47 am
It's interesting to see the iOS / iPad multitasking slowly evolving. Now we will have multiple overlapping draggable window support, a feature that has been on the Macintosh literally since the 1980s...

Maybe we will have access to the filesystem and command line by 2030. But until then, no iPad is ever going to replace my Mac.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
DVNIEL
22 hours ago at 07:45 am
Love it when apps implement not only dark mode but use a true black mode like Apollo.
Rating: 10 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]