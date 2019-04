iOS 13 Expected to Feature Dark Mode, Redesigned Volume Indicator, Improved iPad Multitasking, and More

iOS 13 Dark Mode concept by Léo Vallet

There will be a system-wide Dark Mode that can be enabled in Settings, including a high contrast version, similar to what's already available on macOS. Speaking of macOS, iPad apps that run on the Mac using Marzipan will finally take advantage of the Dark Mode support on both systems.

Each window will also be able to contain sheets that are initially attached to a portion of the screen, but can be detached with a drag gesture, becoming a card that can be moved around freely, similar to what an open-source project called "PanelKit" could do.



These cards can also be stacked on top of each other, and use a depth effect to indicate which cards are on top and which are on the bottom. Cards can be flung away to dismiss them.

Ahead of Apple introducing iOS 13 at WWDC in June, 9to5Mac 's Guilherme Rambo has shared new details about what to expect. The report cites sources familiar with the matter and help from developer Steve Troughton-Smith.First, the report claims that a long-awaited systemwide Dark Mode is coming to the iPhone and iPad with iOS 13 :Improved multitasking is expected on the iPad with iOS 13 , including support for multiple windows and stackable cards in apps:To the joy of everyone, iOS 13 is said to feature a new volume HUD that is hopefully far less obtrusive than the current one. Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi hinted at this in an email to a customer earlier this year.iPads are also expected to receive a new standard undo gesture for text input on iOS 13 beyond the existing shake-to-undo. The report claims the new gesture is initiated with a three-finger tap on the keyboard area, and then users can slide left or right to undo and redo actions interactively.Additional gestures are expected to be introduced in iOS 13 that allow for the selection of multiple items in table views and collection views. Users will supposedly be able to "drag with multiple fingers on a list or collection of items to draw a selection, similar to clicking and dragging in Finder on the Mac."The report adds that Safari for iPad on iOS 13 will automatically ask for a desktop version of websites when necessary, while the Mail app will organize messages into searchable categories such as marketing, purchases, travel, "not important," and more. The new Mail app is also said to have a "read later" queue.Font management is also expected to improve in iOS 13 , with a new font management menu in the Settings app.Other features expected in iOS 13 include a redesigned Reminders app that extends to the Mac, improved "Hey Siri " rejection for common ambient noises such as laughter and crying babies, improved multilingual support for keyboards and dictation, and expanded in-app printing controls, according to 9to5Mac.