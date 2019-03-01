New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Expands 'There's More to iPhone' Campaign With New Videos

Friday March 1, 2019 6:09 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today expanded its "There's More to iPhone" marketing campaign to France and the United Kingdom after launching it in Germany late last year.


A new "Why iPhone" page on Apple's website in each country highlights reasons why an iPhone is "more than the device in your hand," ranging from Apple's environmental responsibility to iOS 12 performance improvements to the privacy of features such as Face ID, Apple Maps, and, yes, FaceTime.

Each reason in the list can be expanded to view additional information. Here's what Apple says about protecting user data for example:
At Apple, we believe that data privacy is a fundamental human right. Your personal data belongs to you and no one else.

And while some companies sell your data, we don't. We'll tell you if we collect your data and let you know how it's used. For instance, we may utilize that data to make iPhone more user friendly. And you can always change your settings to limit the amount of information that can be accessed.
Apple today also shared three new "There's More to iPhone" videos on its YouTube channel in the United Kingdom:




The marketing campaign is prominently featured on the iPhone page of Apple's website in France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. It has yet to launch in the United States or any other countries we checked.

Apple has been heavily promoting iPhone XR and iPhone XS trade-ins with a prominent banner on the homepage of its website, store signage, App Store editorials, emails to older iPhone users, and more. Apple provided its first revenue warning in 16 years last quarter due to "fewer iPhone upgrades" than it anticipated.

Tag: Apple ads
[ 81 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
BuffaloTF
2 days ago at 07:14 am

So, just another ad of self-promotion then. Talk about pretentiousness.


That's what an ad is......... self-promotion............
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
2 days ago at 06:34 am
It's really disappointing that this is what Apple has become. Gone are the funny and memorable ads. Gone are the products worth buying. Now we just have lousy ads pushing ludicrously overpriced products with minor improvements from prior generations.

At this point I'm thinking Apple is going to have to offer a folding 5G iPhone before I upgrade from my 6+.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
2 days ago at 07:21 am

So, just another ad of self-promotion then. Talk about pretentiousness.

Um, it's called selling your product.

Apple is a business, remember?
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
GeoStructural
2 days ago at 06:23 am
The more Apple keeps taunting the “we are private, we are secure unlike the competition”, the more it will hit them when they get their blow.

There is no way Apple is not capitalizing and collecting data from its massive user base.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Lankyman
2 days ago at 06:30 am
So, just another ad of self-promotion then. Talk about pretentiousness.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
usersince86
2 days ago at 06:25 am
Love this about Apple.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
JPSaltzman
2 days ago at 07:59 am
I know I must be in the minority here, but I really wish ALL the iPhones had decent, top-quality modems/cellular service. I don't care about how many cameras or lens you can cram into your too-thin iPhone, or your stupid decision to ignore the millions of users who still don't trust Bluetooth for phone call reception ("who needs headphone jacks?!"). No, I am tired of 1-2 bars, of dropped calls, of missed voice mails, no matter which carrier I choose. Gosh, Apple, you spend zazillions of dollars of pointless AI, AR, and emojis and cars that go nowhere, but you can't be bothered to find a supplier who supplies a decent, reliable antenna for reliable cell phone service. What the hell is a $1500 iPhone for, if your all-important, life-defining phone calls.... drops out in the middle of the most important part? (And, yes, this has happened to me more than once.)
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
2 days ago at 07:14 am

Any app using tools like „clevertap“ really. And with something like Usabilla you can also see in what orientation the phone was held, how much battery life the user had left etc when he / she contacted you


Omg a developer knows how much battery I have left! What will people say when this gets out??
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
2 days ago at 07:52 am

so Samsung S10 pressure is working :D

So Apple wouldn’t market their products unless Samsung released the S10?

Stop trying to make everything Apple does a reaction to something else.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Heineken
2 days ago at 06:34 am

The more Apple keeps taunting the “we are private, we are secure unlike the competition”, the more it will hit them when they get their blow.

There is no way Apple is not capitalizing and callecting data from its massive user base.

And if there is? Are you going to eat your shoes?
Rating: 5 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]