If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Expands 'There's More to iPhone' Campaign With New Videos
A new "Why iPhone" page on Apple's website in each country highlights reasons why an iPhone is "more than the device in your hand," ranging from Apple's environmental responsibility to iOS 12 performance improvements to the privacy of features such as Face ID, Apple Maps, and, yes, FaceTime.
Each reason in the list can be expanded to view additional information. Here's what Apple says about protecting user data for example:
At Apple, we believe that data privacy is a fundamental human right. Your personal data belongs to you and no one else.Apple today also shared three new "There's More to iPhone" videos on its YouTube channel in the United Kingdom:
And while some companies sell your data, we don't. We'll tell you if we collect your data and let you know how it's used. For instance, we may utilize that data to make iPhone more user friendly. And you can always change your settings to limit the amount of information that can be accessed.
The marketing campaign is prominently featured on the iPhone page of Apple's website in France, the United Kingdom, and Germany. It has yet to launch in the United States or any other countries we checked.
Apple has been heavily promoting iPhone XR and iPhone XS trade-ins with a prominent banner on the homepage of its website, store signage, App Store editorials, emails to older iPhone users, and more. Apple provided its first revenue warning in 16 years last quarter due to "fewer iPhone upgrades" than it anticipated.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
So, just another ad of self-promotion then. Talk about pretentiousness.
That's what an ad is......... self-promotion............
At this point I'm thinking Apple is going to have to offer a folding 5G iPhone before I upgrade from my 6+.
So, just another ad of self-promotion then. Talk about pretentiousness.Um, it's called selling your product.
Apple is a business, remember?
There is no way Apple is not capitalizing and collecting data from its massive user base.
Any app using tools like „clevertap“ really. And with something like Usabilla you can also see in what orientation the phone was held, how much battery life the user had left etc when he / she contacted you
Omg a developer knows how much battery I have left! What will people say when this gets out??
so Samsung S10 pressure is working :DSo Apple wouldn’t market their products unless Samsung released the S10?
Stop trying to make everything Apple does a reaction to something else.
The more Apple keeps taunting the “we are private, we are secure unlike the competition”, the more it will hit them when they get their blow.
There is no way Apple is not capitalizing and callecting data from its massive user base.
[ Read All Comments ]