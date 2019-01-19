Apple Begins Selling iPhone SE Again on Clearance Store, Starting at $249 Brand New [Sold Out]

"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple is offering the iPhone SE with 32GB of storage for $249 and with 128GB of storage for $299 on its clearance store in the United States. These are brand new, unopened, and unlocked models with unchanged tech specs, including a 4-inch Retina display, A9 chip, Touch ID, and 12-megapixel rear camera.
Prior to being pulled, the iPhone SE was available with 32GB and 128GB of storage for $349 and $449 respectively, so Apple is offering $100 to $150 off. The device was originally released in March 2016 and was popular among fans of smaller smartphones and those who preferred the iPhone 5-like design.
It's unclear why Apple is selling the iPhone SE again, but it would appear to be clearing out stock. The iPhone SE remains on sale at select authorized resellers, as reflected on Apple's compare iPhone models page when the iPhone SE is selected.
Of course, with Apple recently lowering its revenue guidance for the quarter just ended due to fewer iPhone upgrades than it anticipated, speculation will certainly mount that Apple is doing everything it can to boost iPhone sales.
While many customers have hoped for a so-called iPhone SE 2, with some rumors suggesting one was in the works, oft-accurate Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cast doubt on the possibility of a new iPhone SE last year. And in July of last year, one research firm said Apple abandoned its plans for a new iPhone SE.
Apple is offering the iPhone SE in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold, with delivery or in-store pickup available by next week.
As of now, this appears to be U.S. only.
Update: iPhone SE stock is sold out as of Sunday morning.
