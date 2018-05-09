New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Says Inventory of All iPhone Replacement Batteries Now Available Without Delay

Wednesday May 9, 2018 11:56 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
iPhone users who have been waiting to take advantage of Apple's discounted battery replacement offer may be in luck.


Apple has confirmed that "service inventory of all iPhone replacement batteries is now available without delay," in an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and its network of Apple Authorized Service Providers on April 27. The document was obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.

What this means is that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can now order iPhone replacement batteries from Apple and receive them without facing extended shipping delays, but that doesn't necessarily mean that every Apple Store or authorized repair shop will have supply available right away.

The information that Apple shared in this internal memo likely applies worldwide, but as with any supply-demand situation, availability of replacement batteries will likely vary by Apple Store and region. Apple's support website still notes that the replacement process may take up to five business days.

Apple previously said that replacement batteries for select iPhone models may be in short supply until late March or early April, and that certainly proved to be the case, as some but not all customers to date have been required to wait up to several weeks for their iPhones to be serviced and returned.

In fact, multiple sources have informed MacRumors that Apple hired third-party contractors, or reassigned existing AppleCare employees in some cases, to help clear the backlog of iPhone battery replacements at some of its stores.

Apple lowered its battery replacement fee to $29 in the United States in late December for the iPhone 6 and newer, as part of an apology over its lack of transparency about slowing down some older iPhone models to prevent unexpected shutdowns. The discount varies in other countries and is available until the end of 2018.

Apple has since released iOS 11.3 with a new feature that enables users to track their iPhone battery's health and performance status. The software update also automatically disables all performance management features that might have been enabled until another unexpected shutdown occurs.

To initiate a replacement, read our guide on how to get an iPhone's battery replaced at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. More details about what led to this point can be read in our FAQ.

Avatar
Sasparilla
1 day ago at 12:07 pm
Every phone in the house gets a new battery before the end of the year...
Rating: 7 Votes
bluespark
bluespark
1 day ago at 12:39 pm
Apple should consider making $29 battery replacements from now on. That could generate considerable consumer goodwill.
Rating: 6 Votes
djlythium
djlythium
1 day ago at 01:01 pm
Wish they would consider this with the 2016+ MacBook Pro keyboards.

YOU HEAR THAT, APPLE?! DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS FOR FREE!
Rating: 1 Votes
recoil80
recoil80
23 hours ago at 12:03 am
I'm going to replace my father's iPhone 6 battery during this summer or in the fall. The phone is almost 4 years old and battery life isn't great, but the phone is still fast enough for him and with a new battery he can use it for at leat another couple of years.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
neutralguy
1 day ago at 04:23 pm
Yup. I just git my wife's iPhone 6 plus battery changed. No waiting for the battery.
Rating: 1 Votes
MrGuder
MrGuder
1 day ago at 01:03 pm

I can confirm that: my iPhone 6S qualified for the free Battery Replacement Program for Unexpected Shutdown Issues and it was shipped out, received, processed, repaired and shipped back all within 1.5 business days. Just won't have a chance to take advantage of the new battery since I upgraded to iPhone X five months ago...

So you were without a phone for 2 days? Why didn't you go into the store instead?
Rating: 1 Votes
MrGimper
MrGimper
19 hours ago at 03:57 am
About a month back I did a chat to get my Wife's 6s battery replaced. They said it would take 14 days to arrive and they would then hold it for 7 days. 2 days later I had a text to say the battery had arrived at my chosen store. I called and the person I spoke to arranged for them to hold it for 10 days instead of 7 as I couldn't get there sooner. When I arrived to get it replaced it was done in an hour or so. Superb service
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
redraiderdude
16 hours ago at 06:52 am

Have you talked to Apple about it? Is it because of a battery replacement?

Originally went in to get battery replacement and i dropped it off and came back few hours later. They first refused to replace the battery because they claimed i had a third party glass on there and they were offering me to buy a replacement phone. i then looked at them and said theres no third party glass and they called the tech out that looked at the phone. when he came out he said its third party glass they cant do anything about it. i then reached for the phone and peeled off the tempered glass i had on there... so then they charged me $30 for the replacement phone. Havent gotten a chance to talk to apple yet. I'm not sure if its the phone its self or not. I've tried restoring and updating iOS. Still having issues with the finger responsiveness
Rating: 1 Votes
macfacts
macfacts
1 day ago at 12:36 pm

I'm planning to replace the battery in my iPhone 6S Plus later this year. My battery reports no unexpected shutdowns and capacity still at 85% of design spec, but I would like to have 15% (or 17.6%..) longer battery life. Is there any chance that Apple will refuse to honor the cheaper replacement cost for such a relatively healthy battery? Or will they replace it for $29 no questions asked?


If your screen is cracked or any other problems, Apple won't replace the battery unless you also pay to fix the other problems first.
Rating: 1 Votes
B4U
B4U
1 day ago at 06:59 pm
As long as they leave my 6s in iOS 9 and not load the cancer iOS 11 in it...
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]