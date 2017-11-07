Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album Won't Be Immediately Available on Apple Music and Other Streaming Services

Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation" will not be available on streaming music services like Apple Music for at least a week after it launches, reports Bloomberg.
Swift's representatives began notifying streaming music services about the upcoming limitation this week. The album reportedly will not be available for streaming during the first week of sales, and companies are still negotiating to determine when exactly it might be made available.
"Reputation" will be available for purchase in retail stores and online stores like iTunes starting on Friday, November 10. If there is a one week waiting period, it could become available on Apple Music starting on November 17.
Swift has been an outspoken streaming music critic, and back in 2015, she wrote a letter to Apple Music executives lambasting the service for initially refusing to pay royalties to artists during the three-month free trial period.
Apple changed its policies following her comments, leading to a closer relationship between Swift and the Apple Music team. For a time, Apple Music had exclusive rights to Swift's music catalog after she refused to make her music available on Spotify because of its free ad-supported tier.
"I think there should be an inherent value placed on art," she said at the time. Swift later reversed course and allowed her music on non-Apple Music services. With her refusal to release her new album on streaming music services at launch, Swift joins other artists like Adele who have made similar decisions. Adele's "25" was not available on streaming services for months after it launched.
At the current time, several singles from the new album, including "Look What You Made Me Do," "Gorgeous," "Ready For It?" and "Call It What You Want." The full 15-track album can be pre-ordered on iTunes for $13.99.
