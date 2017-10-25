Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Wants to Produce Comedies and Dramas That Are Viewer Friendly Enough for Apple Stores
The report claims Apple wants every show it produces to be suitable enough for an Apple Store, as opposed to content with nudity, raw language, and violence. Hollywood producers that have pitched edgier content, such as an eight-part series produced by filmmaker Alfonso Cuarónto, have allegedly been turned away.
Apple wants to have a small slate of shows ready for release in 2019, a timeframe previously reported. Unlike Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke: The Series, however, its new shows will supposedly no longer be placed on Apple Music, which in turn will be limited to music-related videos and documentaries.
Carpool Karaoke itself was supposed to launch in April, but its debut was delayed until August due to some coarse content.
Days before Apple Inc. planned to celebrate the release of its first TV show last spring at a Hollywood hotel, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told his deputies the fun had to wait. Foul language and references to vaginal hygiene had to be cut from some episodes of Carpool Karaoke, a show featuring celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Blake Shelton, and Chelsea Handler cracking jokes while driving around Los Angeles.Apple has aggressively hired as it pushes into the content arena. In June, the company hired Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, two Sony Pictures Television executives, to lead its video programming efforts. Apple has also hired Matt Cherniss, Morgan Wandell, Jay Hunt, and several other industry executives.
While the delay of Carpool Karaoke was widely reported last April, the reasons never were. Edits were made, additional episodes were shot, and Apple shifted resources to another show. When Carpool Karaoke was released in August, it didn’t make much of a splash.
Well, I’m glad they realize all “original content” doesn’t have to be explicit TV-MA all the time. Besides, family friendly always outsells the rest when done well.
Agreed!
While I understand both sides of this debate, the world has many production companies making content that is not kid/family friendly. Not sure I agree with the "we're ONLY going to produce..." mindset, but am fully supportive of the "we're also going to produce..." approach. The world needs less violence, bad language, nudity, etc. and more stories of character, morals and family values.
Look a Nintendo. Everything they make is family-friendly, and they're doing quite well.
Apple is pretty cognizant of trying to be the most sensitive and PC company in the world, so it doesn't suprise me that any shows they produce will be sanitized down to ridiculous levels, making sure no one may be offended in the slightest by any of the content.
So why bother producing stuff like Disney and any number of outlets do? Money sure, but really, ego, that's why. Cue and other Apple higher ups have unlimited cash and want to rub shoulders with Hollywood actors and execs at parties, and this is the way in.
Certainly it doesn't have to be TV-MA to be good. There's no arguing that it does put limits on what you can do though. This means some of the best shows in recent memory like Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad would never have been able to be an Apple TV show.Yes, but when you have limits you’re forced to be more creative. You don’t have to rely on naked body parts or expletives as a cover for lack of creativity. Personally I found Game of Thrones utterly boring and Breaking Bad is ok. Still, I wouldn’t want my kids watching either and this race to the gutter is getting old.
I don't know what would be OK with Apple *and* work in the market, but from my perspective we need modern-day equivalents of shows like "Little House on the Prairie", "The Waltons", etc. that are clean AND entertaining!
Star Trek? Star Wars? Harry Potter? Lord of the Rings?
There is a lot of entertainment out there which (depending on your particular set of morals of course) is clean and entertaining. The problem is, as I said above: good entertainment needs conflict. You can imagine a make-believe world where the reaction to conflict is all nobility and righteousness, but by and large that is highly unrealistic. And so, if you want that kind of entertainment you need to have it set in a universe pretty significantly divorced from our own.
And, yes, "Little House on the Prairie" is just as imaginary a universe as Lord of the Rings. That world never existed. IMHO, it has caused significant trouble in the US because it convinced a large portion of America that back in the "good old days" life was much better and "simpler" than in the modern day (thus if only we get rid of all the features of the modern era we can return to that simpler time). But soapbox aside, those two shows were set far enough in the past - a past in which your pious and wholesome grandmother grew up, or perhaps her grandmother - that they could pretend things were much different than they really were. This allowed low-grade conflict to be resolved with no more violence than a punch in the nose and more often than not a strident speech which brings everyone to their senses.
Now the problem with a show like that is that you know exactly what to expect. I grew up when those shows were on the air, and while we had them on each week, they were never considered "good" entertainment. You knew exactly what was going to happen. There is no character growth. You can't relate to the characters. Today we have much more to choose from than three channels with varying degrees of reception clarity. There is a lot of entertainment out there with relatable characters who grow and change. But it is incredibly hard to have a growing, changing set of characters who are never allowed to do anything that might challenge the viewer's morals.
It's like how my mother used to describe Stephen King stories. "Really good and exciting, but did they have to curse so much?" Well, yeah, they kind of did. A rabid dog keeps you stuck in your car for days on end, would you react with "golly this is gosh-darned horrible!" or maybe lay out a few expletives at the beast? Characters need to be relatable, and being relatable means sometimes not choosing the best thing, sometimes making mistakes.
