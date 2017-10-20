Apple Hires Former Amazon Studios Exec to Lead International TV Development

Former Amazon Studios executive Morgan Wandell is Apple's latest hire for its video team, reports Variety. Wandell will take on the role of head of international creative development for worldwide video at Apple, reporting directly to Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, former Sony execs who now lead Apple's original programming efforts.
Wandell will start work at Apple's new Culver City office at The Culver Studios at the end of the month.
Prior to joining Apple, a move that's been in the works for weeks, Wandell served as Head of International Series at Amazon Studios, and before that, he was an executive producer at ABC Studios.
Wandell previously worked with Erlicht and Van Amburg on "Sneaky Pete," and has also worked on shows that include "The Man in the High Castle," "Goliath," "Jack Ryan," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Apple has been building up its video content team in recent months, and Wandell joins hires like Matt Cherniss, former president and general manager of WGB America and Tribune Studios, and Kim Rozenfeld, who came from Sony Pictures and now handles documentary series development.
Apple's video content team is led by Erlicht and Van Amburg, both of whom report to iTunes chief Eddy Cue. Apple's first project initiated by Erlicht and Van Amburg will see the company teaming up with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Comcast's NBC Universal to create new episodes of sci-fi series "Amazing Stories."
Wandell will start work at Apple's new Culver City office at The Culver Studios at the end of the month.
Prior to joining Apple, a move that's been in the works for weeks, Wandell served as Head of International Series at Amazon Studios, and before that, he was an executive producer at ABC Studios.
Wandell previously worked with Erlicht and Van Amburg on "Sneaky Pete," and has also worked on shows that include "The Man in the High Castle," "Goliath," "Jack Ryan," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Apple has been building up its video content team in recent months, and Wandell joins hires like Matt Cherniss, former president and general manager of WGB America and Tribune Studios, and Kim Rozenfeld, who came from Sony Pictures and now handles documentary series development.
Apple's video content team is led by Erlicht and Van Amburg, both of whom report to iTunes chief Eddy Cue. Apple's first project initiated by Erlicht and Van Amburg will see the company teaming up with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Comcast's NBC Universal to create new episodes of sci-fi series "Amazing Stories."
Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)