Apple Delays Launch of 'Carpool Karaoke' Series
Apple has delayed the release of "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," its first original television series, reports Reuters. The series, which will premiere on Apple Music, was supposed to launch in April, but its debut has been delayed.
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is based on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment from "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Apple purchased rights to the show back in mid-2016 and showed off the first trailer for the series in February of 2017.
The show, composed of 16 half-hour episodes, will feature celebrity pairs "riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists." According to Apple, the show's stars will also "surprise fans" who are not expecting to see "big stars belting out tunes one lane over."
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will star James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O'Neal, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and more, with a different host for each episode.
Apple is aiming to drive more subscribers to Apple Music with "Carpool Karaoke," and the show, when it launches, will be available only to Apple Music subscribers.
Apple, a company known for its precisely coordinated product launches, declined to explain the delays, but said in a statement that "Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Apple Music later this year."Apple was originally planning to hold a premiere party for "Carpool Karaoke" in March, but the party was postponed. The party was then supposed to take place on Monday, but it was again pushed back due to the show's delayed launch.
11 minutes ago at 06:18 pm
Still hoping Apple will pull the plug on this cringe idea of a show.
14 minutes ago at 06:14 pm
'Carpool Karaoke: The Series, only available on the mind-blowing new iPhone 8!'
2 minutes ago at 06:27 pm
It's not surprising, really. This was most likely due to supply constraints, a shortage on cars, or issues they were having installing cameras in the vehicles.
