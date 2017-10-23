Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of iOS 11.1 to Developers
Registered developers can download the fifth iOS 11.1 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
iOS 11.1 introduces hundreds of new Unicode 10 emoji like crazy face, pie, pretzel, t-rex, vampire, exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, love you gesture, brain, scarf, zebra, giraffe, fortune cookie, pie, hedgehog, and more.
Several emoji also feature some small design changes in iOS 11.1, including the dolphin, octopus, bee, snail, and whale characters, among others. The new designs are more detailed and realistic than existing designs.
The update also introduces a fix for a Reachability bug that's been present since the release of iOS 11 and it brings back the 3D Touch App Switcher gesture that has been missing from iOS 11 since its release. With the return of the gesture, iPhone users can once again 3D Touch at the left edge of the display to bring up the multitasking App Switcher interface.
A few other small features are included in the iOS 11.1 beta. The built-in keyboard in iOS 11.1 now offers up multiple emoji symbols when using an emoji-related word, there's an updated camera icon under Restrictions, a new animation when tapping the status bar to scroll upwards, and a faster unlock animation.
As for security fixes, iOS 11.1 addresses a serious vulnerability in the WPA2 Wi-Fi standard that protects many modern Wi-Fi networks. Using a key reinstallation attack or "KRACK," attackers can exploit weaknesses in the WPA2 protocol to decrypt network traffic to sniff out sensitive information.
Though not in the developer/public beta right now, the iOS 11.1 update could introduce the Apple Pay Cash feature, which Apple employees are currently testing in a special version of the beta.
iOS 11 marks a major update to the operating system with systemwide design tweaks, a new Lock screen experience, a revamped Control Center, ARKit, new app features, and an entirely new interface for the iPad that includes a Dock, Drag and Drop support, and a redesigned App Switcher for better than ever multitasking.
So while the whole iPhone user population is waiting for speed and battery life .... what is Apple doing: create an 11.1 update whose most notewhorthy item is a bunch of new emoji ... Apple lost their way now they ran out of whatever guidance and visions Steve left behind. iPhone X marks the end of the iPhone/iOS era.
Oh, shut up. If you are so disappointed with Apple then go buy an Android phone and a Windows computer.
Then, you can leave these forums and it will be one less seat full in the “Apple is Doomed” peanut gallery.
Expect iOS 11.1 to drop to the public this week, probably Wednesday or Thursday. Tomorrow is wishful thinking.
So while the whole iPhone user population is waiting for speed and battery life .... what is Apple doing: create an 11.1 update whose most notewhorthy item is a bunch of new emoji ... Apple lost their way now they ran out of whatever guidance and visions Steve left behind. iPhone X marks the end of the iPhone/iOS era.Erm. There are no new emojis since iOS 11.1 Beta 2.
Someone on youtube found a bug in iMessage with the new emojis. They were causing the Messages app to freeze.
Keeping people from using the new emojis is not a bug - that's a feature!
I can only assume 11.1 will be released with the launch of the iPhone X.
My guess is iOS 11.1 releases on 11/1... two days before the 11/3 launch of the iPhone X.
So while the whole iPhone user population is waiting for speed and battery life .... what is Apple doing: create an 11.1 update whose most notewhorthy item is a bunch of new emoji ... Apple lost their way now they ran out of whatever guidance and visions Steve left behind. iPhone X marks the end of the iPhone/iOS era.Reading this, I can't help but find it hilarious after seeing the iPod anniversary thread and going through forum comments from 16 years ago.
