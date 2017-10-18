Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Samsung Announces 'Bixby 2.0' Designed for Smart Home Products Like Refrigerators and TVs
According to Samsung, Bixby 2.0 is a "fundamental leap forward for digital assistants" and a "bold reinvention of the platform," designed with the aim of making Bixby available on "any and all devices."
Bixby 2.0 will be available on smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, home speakers, and other connected technology products. Bixby 2.0 will be "open," allowing developers to choose how users interact with Bixby in their services.
Samsung says Bixby 2.0 features enhanced natural language capabilities to support more natural commands and complex processing, so it can "really get to know and understand" who you are and who members of your family are.
Bixby, a Siri competitor, was designed to be deeply integrated within apps, differentiating it from other AI-based assistants like Siri and Cortana. Samsung ran into trouble with Bixby early on, though, and was not able to include the assistant in the English versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ due to performance issues.
While Bixby performed well in Korean, its English voice recognition capabilities lagged behind, and so Bixby was not added to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ models in the United States until July, three months after the devices launched.
Galaxy S8 owners have complained that Bixby can be confusing and frustrating to use, and a lack of enthusiasm for the feature has even caused Samsung to implement a feature that allows the dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to be disabled.
Bixby was built using technology Samsung acquired from Viv, an AI assistant that was developed by some of the creators originally responsible for Apple's Siri.
Samsung is launching a private beta program with the Bixby SDK, available for select developers.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
But with every major update, I'll give it a whirl - competition is good for consumers.
Nope. Nope. Nope. Let people remap that dang button.:mad: Sammy, you really don't need an option for every Google service. Samsung Pay? Yeah, that's great. Really great. Murders Android Pay... murders all Pay's actually. Bixby? Give it the Elsa treatment: Let it go.I'm glad they finally let us simply disable the damn button with the last update. I would like a real remap option, but I'm ok with disabling it.
Bixby itself isn't all that bad. It's not as polished as Google's assistant, but it works better than Siri.
And the search results for Siri are awful. I find my self opening the chrome browser to use their search function as Siri's search result JUST SUCK!
('//www.macrumors.com/2017/10/18/samsung-announces-bixby-2-0/')
Samsung today announced ('http://www.samsungmobilepress.com/stories/bixby-2.0:-the-start-of-the-next-paradigm-shift-in-devices#') the second-generation version of its Bixby voice assistant, seven months after Bixby was first unveiled ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/03/20/samsung-bixby/') ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S8.
According to Samsung, Bixby 2.0 is a "fundamental leap forward for digital assistants" and a "bold reinvention of the platform," designed with the aim of making Bixby available on "any and all devices."
[MEDIA=youtube]34-LYLuq-aI[/MEDIA]
Bixby 2.0 will be available on smartphones, TVs, refrigerators, home speakers, and other connected technology products. Bixby 2.0 will be "open," allowing developers to choose how users interact with Bixby in their services.
Samsung says Bixby 2.0 features enhanced natural language capabilities to support more natural commands and complex processing, so it can "really get to know and understand" who you are and who members of your family are.
Bixby, a Siri competitor, was designed to be deeply integrated within apps, differentiating it from other AI-based assistants like Siri and Cortana. Samsung ran into trouble with Bixby early on, though, and was not able to include the assistant in the English versions of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ due to performance issues.
While Bixby performed well in Korean, its English voice recognition capabilities lagged behind, and so Bixby was not added to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ models in the United States until July ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/07/19/samsung-debuts-english-bixby/'), three months after the devices launched.
Galaxy S8 owners have complained ('https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/08/samsungs-bixby-voice-assistant-feels-several-years-behind-the-competition/') that Bixby can be confusing and frustrating to use, and a lack of enthusiasm for the feature has even caused Samsung to implement a feature that allows the dedicated Bixby button on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 to be disabled ('https://www.sammobile.com/2017/09/18/samsung-finally-lets-us-disable-bixby-button/').
Bixby was built using technology Samsung acquired from Viv ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/11/07/samsung-galaxy-s8-debut-viv-creators-siri/'), an AI assistant that was developed by some of the creators originally responsible for Apple's Siri.
Samsung is launching a private beta program with the Bixby SDK, available for select developers.
Article Link: Samsung Announces 'Bixby 2.0' Designed for Smart Home Products Like Refrigerators and TVs ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/10/18/samsung-announces-bixby-2-0/')
What the "F" Apple? Step it up with Siri! Thank you! We'll be waiting.
Bixby was built using technology Samsung acquired from Viv ('//www.macrumors.com/2016/11/07/samsung-galaxy-s8-debut-viv-creators-siri/'), an AI assistant that was developed by some of the creators originally responsible for Apple's Siri.Hey Juli. According to multiple sources, Bixby is based on S Voice (which explains a lot actually:oops:) and not Viv. This Bixby 2.0 might however (most likely, imo) contain some Viv magic. Samsung Mobile's CTO spoke to Wired about it back in July.
Injong Rhee graciously admits the initial failings of Bixby. "The early version of this may not be completely perfect," he says, going on to underline that Viv tech will eventually come to the digital assistant, but in time. "We look forward to leveraging Viv’s technology to help drive the next generation of AI platforms, including Bixby, in our future products. We believe that taking the time to get this right is the correct approach, and have first focused our efforts on building a solid foundation for Bixby."
"Our software provides the foundation for Bixby, Viv Labs’ technology will be used for third-party expansion. Viv has developed a fundamentally new kind of AI - one that will help us usher the next generation of virtual assistants. Its technology is highly scalable, open, and smarter than today’s rule-based machine learning models, which will give developers a more capable AI," added Rhee. - Wired ('http://www.wired.co.uk/article/samsung-bixby-viv-alexa-rvial')
[ Read All Comments ]