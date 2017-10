Tim Cook Rises and Eddy Cue Drops on Vanity Fair's 2017 New Establishment List

CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT

Vanity Fair released its annual New Establishment List this week, which it has described as the top 100 so-called "Silicon Valley hotshots, Hollywood moguls, Wall Street titans, and cultural icons," and two Apple executives made the cut.Apple CEO Tim Cook rose to third overall, up from 11th in the year-ago list . Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, who recently ceded Siri leadership to software engineering chief Craig Federighi, dropped from 54th to 73rd.Cook's description:Cue's description:Laurene Powell Jobs, co-founder of educational and philanthropic organization Emerson Collective, rose from 73rd to 44th.Powell Jobs gained a majority stake in The Atlantic in July, and she's also reportedly investing in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the owner of several Washington D.C. area sports teams. She is the widow of the late Steve Jobs.Professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who starred in an extended Siri ad this year, broke in at 37th.Vanity Fair's fourth annual New Establishment Summit is underway this week at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. There, so-called "titans" of technology, media, business, entertainment, politics, and the arts discuss issues and innovations shaping the future.