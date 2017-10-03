Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Tim Cook Rises and Eddy Cue Drops on Vanity Fair's 2017 New Establishment List
Vanity Fair released its annual New Establishment List this week, which it has described as the top 100 so-called "Silicon Valley hotshots, Hollywood moguls, Wall Street titans, and cultural icons," and two Apple executives made the cut.
Apple CEO Tim Cook rose to third overall, up from 11th in the year-ago list. Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, who recently ceded Siri leadership to software engineering chief Craig Federighi, dropped from 54th to 73rd.
Cook's description:
Powell Jobs gained a majority stake in The Atlantic in July, and she's also reportedly investing in Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the owner of several Washington D.C. area sports teams. She is the widow of the late Steve Jobs.
Professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who starred in an extended Siri ad this year, broke in at 37th.
Vanity Fair's fourth annual New Establishment Summit is underway this week at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. There, so-called "titans" of technology, media, business, entertainment, politics, and the arts discuss issues and innovations shaping the future.
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENTCue's description:
With a market cap north of $800 billion, Apple is on track to be a trillion-dollar company.
RARE DISPLAY OF MORTALITY
As consumers reject the new MacBook Pro and Apple arrives late to the game with HomePod, an Echo wannabe, the company is clinging to the iPhone for more than half of its revenue—an inauspicious strategy, since phone sales are predicted to decline.
MORTIFYING TRUMP MOMENT
Cook showed up at Trump Tower in December to kiss the ring, then went to the White House in June to try to convince Trump of the importance of coding in schools.
CROWNING ACHIEVEMENTLaurene Powell Jobs, co-founder of educational and philanthropic organization Emerson Collective, rose from 73rd to 44th.
Launching HomePod, Apple's voice-activated virtual assistant. The product, a competitor to Amazon's Echo, may be the new hit Apple so desperately needs as interest in the iPhone wanes.
RARE DISPLAY OF MORTALITY
Planet of the Apps, Apple's foray into original programming under Cue, "feels like something that was developed at a cocktail party," according to one review.
53 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I read this originally as "Tim Cook drops Eddy Cue from Apple" and got so happy for a moment...
23 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Does Tim actually know anything about product or tech? seems like a supply guy that got lucky.....
No, and that's the problem. Tim does have charisma and an admirable personality, but he's not a visionary like Jobs. Steve thought well into the future and had an amazing - almost psychic - ability to predict market responses by keeping things simple and elegant. Cook seems like a best friend who got lucky.
1 hour ago at 07:43 am
I like the Macbook Pro dig. It was totally crummy to not offer us a non touchbar version with the same specs and ports as the touchbar version. Let us be the ones to choose Apple. Please.
43 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Let’s see next January how the interest in the iPhone has “waned”.
Yes granted, though Apple does have a feeling of a one trick pony lately.
52 minutes ago at 07:56 am
53 minutes ago at 07:54 am
I like the new Macbook Pro. ;)
I also think that the X will be a huge success and baffle people due to the price tag and rates at which people will buy it anyway.
1 hour ago at 07:43 am
Let’s see next January how the interest in the iPhone has “waned”.
56 minutes ago at 07:51 am
Eddy Cue is pretty terrible in my eyes. I can see why Tim Cook is CEO, but he needs to realize that the deals aren't getting done through Eddy. Maybe Iovine would be better with this sort of thing.
26 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Tim is a great spokesperson but a middle of the road leader.
People are getting tired of hearing "Jobs would never allow..." but it is true.
Tim, what if we put a bump on the back of the case for the battery?
Sound great! How is the family?
Eddie Cue should have been fired years ago, I have no idea what he is still doing there.
Everything he touches, everyone he hires is a disaster.
1 hour ago at 07:47 am
“As consumers reject the new MacBook Pro and Apple arrives late to the game with HomePod, an Echo wannabe, the company is clinging to the iPhone for more than half of its revenue--an inauspicious strategy, since phone sales are predicted to decline.”
So it’s bad to have half your revenue from a wildly successful product (iPhone)? What about Google, who makes close to 90% of their revenue from serving ads? A product that consumers actually hate (but companies love)?
The HomePod isn’t an Echo wannabe. It’s a hifi speaker that also has a smart assistant. Sonos should be worried.
I can see Bezos at the top. But Zuckerberg in second? What has he done of significance, besides creating Facebook?
