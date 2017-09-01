New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
Apple Acknowledges Siri Leadership Has Officially Moved From Eddy Cue to Craig Federighi
Apple has updated its executive profiles to acknowledge that software engineering chief Craig Federighi now officially oversees development of Siri. The responsibility previously belonged to Apple's services chief Eddy Cue.
At WWDC 2016, for example, Federighi and Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber to discuss how Apple was opening Siri up to third-party developers with SiriKit later that year.
At WWDC 2017, Federighi was on stage to discuss improvements to Siri in iOS 11, including more natural voice, built-in translation capabilities, and advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Cue continues to oversee the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple Maps, iCloud, and the iWork and iLife suites of apps, and handing off Siri should allow him to focus more on Apple's push into original content.
Apple's updated leadership page also now lists profiles for recent hires Deirdre O'Brien, Vice President of People, and Isabel Ge Mahe, Vice President and Managing Director of Greater China.
Craig Federighi is Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. Craig oversees the development of iOS, macOS, and Siri. His teams are responsible for delivering the software at the heart of Apple's innovative products, including the user interface, applications and frameworks.
At WWDC 2016, for example, Federighi and Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller joined Daring Fireball's John Gruber to discuss how Apple was opening Siri up to third-party developers with SiriKit later that year.
At WWDC 2017, Federighi was on stage to discuss improvements to Siri in iOS 11, including more natural voice, built-in translation capabilities, and advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence.
Cue continues to oversee the iTunes Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, Apple Maps, iCloud, and the iWork and iLife suites of apps, and handing off Siri should allow him to focus more on Apple's push into original content.
Apple's updated leadership page also now lists profiles for recent hires Deirdre O'Brien, Vice President of People, and Isabel Ge Mahe, Vice President and Managing Director of Greater China.
13 minutes ago at 07:31 am
The more leadership Apple can move from Eddy to Craig the better.
12 minutes ago at 07:32 am
I just don't see Eddie as a fit at Apple.
13 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Serious question, no sarcasm intended - what's Cue's biggest accomplishments in last 18-24 months?
5 minutes ago at 07:39 am
I'm not sure how effective Craig will be either, if they keep handing everything to him? But he's clearly good at his job, unlike Eddie Cue - who nobody seems quite sure of.
I mean, as an "outsider" who is just armchair speculating (like most of us), there are obviously things I don't know about. There's probably a lot of nonsense you have to juggle on a daily basis just to keep things like iTunes chugging along. (Think of all the record company contracts and special arrangements for various things getting featured on the store that you have to manage and keep up with.) Maybe Cue does all of this pretty well and it's a job nobody else at Apple really looks forward to messing with?
But at least from his Keynote stage presence and the overall sense of who leads what new initiatives at Apple over time? Cue just seems like a slimy used-car salesman personality, and never gets sole credit for anything substantial that comes along.
I mean, as an "outsider" who is just armchair speculating (like most of us), there are obviously things I don't know about. There's probably a lot of nonsense you have to juggle on a daily basis just to keep things like iTunes chugging along. (Think of all the record company contracts and special arrangements for various things getting featured on the store that you have to manage and keep up with.) Maybe Cue does all of this pretty well and it's a job nobody else at Apple really looks forward to messing with?
But at least from his Keynote stage presence and the overall sense of who leads what new initiatives at Apple over time? Cue just seems like a slimy used-car salesman personality, and never gets sole credit for anything substantial that comes along.
6 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Eddie is wasting time and money with crappy shows no one's gonna watch instead of actually making compelling services.
12 minutes ago at 07:32 am
Siri has been a disaster compared to the competition, this was overdue
9 minutes ago at 07:35 am
Time for Eddy Cue to be shown the door. Too much ego, too little substance.
9 minutes ago at 07:35 am
If Eddy was responsible for Planet of the Apps and Car Talk Karaoke, keeping him on for original content is really a disappointment.
