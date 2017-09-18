Apple Releases New Trailer for 'Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives' Film, Debuting October 3

Apple recently shared a new trailer for its upcoming Apple Music exclusive documentary, Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives. The documentary is about the life of music producer Clive Davis and based on his autobiography of the same name that released in late 2013. Directed by Chris Perkel, the film catalogues the life of Davis from his start at Columbia Records in the 1960s, to his work at record companies like J Records and RCA Music Group in the 2000s.
The new trailer showcases a few of the artists that Davis discovered and mentored over the course of his career: Janis Joplin, Miles Davis, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, TLC, Usher, Billy Joel, Maroon 5, Whitney Houston, and more. Perkel's documentary offers interviews with some of these artists, as well as archival footage, as they gather to take a look back at Davis' life and career.
In the trailer for the new documentary, it's announced that Apple Music subscribers will be able to watch Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives beginning Tuesday, October 3.
More than mere biography, The Soundtrack of Our Lives is a guided tour of cultural revolution from the ’60s to the rise of hip- hop, led by a man who consistently caught the next wave before everyone else—if he didn’t just create the wave himself. In Aretha’s words, Davis is “the greatest record man of all time,” and The Soundtrack of Our Lives is definitive, ceaselessly entertaining proof.Apple originally bought the rights to Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives in April, around the time that the film debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Apple Music has become home to a few music-related documentaries and films since the service launched in 2015, including Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour Live, the docu-series The Score, and Sean Combs hip-hop documentary Can't Stop Won't Stop.
