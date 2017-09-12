New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone X Event Later Today

Tuesday September 12, 2017 4:12 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's online store has gone down ahead of its first-ever event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California later today.


Apple will provide a live stream of the event on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Related: Here's When You Can Watch Apple's First Event at Steve Jobs Theater in Time Zones Around the World

At the event, Apple is widely expected to announce the "iPhone X" with an OLED display, wireless charging, and facial recognition. It is rumored the company will also unveil a new Apple TV with support for 4K video playback, and new Apple Watch Series 3 models, including some with LTE connectivity.

Related: What to Expect at Apple's September 2017 Event

MacRumors will provide full coverage of the event throughout the day, with a live blog, news stories, video recap, and more. Mac users can get headlines right on their desktops by enabling Safari push notifications. We'll also be live-tweeting the event through @MacRumorsLive on Twitter.

MacRumors readers can follow along in our forums, which are a great place to discuss the announcements before, during, and after the event. Be sure to keep tabs on the iPhone, Apple TV, and Apple Watch sections in particular.

If you will be unable to watch Apple's event today, consider bookmarking our spoiler-free article, which will be updated with nothing other than a direct link to the presentation once it becomes available from Apple.

Related Roundups: iPhone 8, iPhone X
Tag: September 2017 event
[ 47 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
MacFather
1 hour ago at 04:24 am
Less than 6 hours.

Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Nik
1 hour ago at 04:13 am
It takes them 6 hours to update the store. Sure. ;) #marketingmove

Like this post if you agree.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Sunny1990
1 hour ago at 04:15 am

At the event, Apple is widely expected to announce the "iPhone X" with an OLED display, wireless charging, and facial recognition


This is going to be biggest launch. I quit work to watch this keynote

iPhone X here i come!!

Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Cloudane
1 hour ago at 04:30 am
Ahm excited for them new apples

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
alFR
1 hour ago at 04:18 am


If you will be unable to watch Apple's event today, consider bookmarking our spoiler-free article ('//www.macrumors.com/2017/09/11/september-2017-spoiler-free/'), which will be updated with nothing other than a direct link to the presentation once it becomes available from Apple.

Er, what's the point of that when you've already extensively spoiled the event by publishing all the reveals from the leaked firmware? Not saying you shouldn't have done that, just don't understand why you'd do both.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Neg4433
1 hour ago at 04:27 am

It takes them 6 hours to update the store. Sure. ;) #marketingmove

Like this post if you agree.


Are we on facebook or youtube here?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
earthTOmitchel
1 hour ago at 04:27 am

There could still be surprises, and the exact details of the event still aren't know. After all, aren't we all going to tune in to watch the event, despite the leak?

Remember last year - no one had any idea Super Mario Run was coming.
[doublepost=1505215606][/doublepost]

Don't worry too much. Leaks suggest there is an updated version coming. Plus shipping on the Siri remote now is taking much longer than usual, implying an update is coming.

Not to mention the "we'll have more news on Apple TV later in the year" at WWDC!

Crossing fingers for Animal Crossing ;)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 04:26 am
Beers ready.:D

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Geert76
1 hour ago at 04:19 am


iPhone X here i come


yes. somewhere in January 2018 in hands :p
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dantracht
49 minutes ago at 04:49 am

I believe according to rumors, yes. But hard to say - I would hold off until after the event. It is very possible that the new phones could be slimmer/thicker, the buttons could move slightly, and the camera may move.

I read something that said it might be a smidge thicker because of the wireless charging components, so I would hold off as well.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]