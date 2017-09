Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone X Event Later Today

Apple's online store has gone down ahead of its first-ever event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California later today.Apple will provide a live stream of the event on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

At the event, Apple is widely expected to announce the "iPhone X" with an OLED display, wireless charging, and facial recognition. It is rumored the company will also unveil a new Apple TV with support for 4K video playback, and new Apple Watch Series 3 models, including some with LTE connectivity.

MacRumors will provide full coverage of the event throughout the day, with a live blog, news stories, video recap, and more.