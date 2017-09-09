Firmware Suggests New Apple Watch Might Launch in 'Ceramic Gray' and 'Aluminum Blush Gold'

Details from the leaked iOS 11 golden master keep on coming today, with 9to5Mac discovering references in the firmware to potential new Apple Watch case colors, which might be announced on Tuesday, September 12. The strings describe an Apple Watch with "Ceramic-Gray" and "AlumBlushGold" colorways, hinting at a new version of the Apple Watch Edition that came out last year in White Ceramic, as well as a new Aluminum Blush Gold for Apple Watch Sport wearers.
Mockup for a "Blush Gold" iPhone via Benjamin Geskin
The so-called "Aluminum Blush Gold" Apple Watch lends further credence to similar nomenclature we've been hearing about a new color coming to the iPhone line. Blush Gold, also referred to as Champagne Gold and Copper Gold previously, is said to be closer to a copper color than the Rose Gold iPhones currently available.
The current Apple Watch Edition in White Ceramic
In regards to "Ceramic Gray," last night's original leaked data included a new Apple Watch with a red Digital Crown, but the casing appeared to be an aluminum Space Gray and not the new Ceramic Gray model. Last year, Apple debuted the White Ceramic Apple Watch, priced at $1249 (38mm) and $1299 (42mm), while also discontinuing the Gold Apple Watch Edition models that sold for up to $17,000.
Firmware referencing the new Apple Watch colors via 9to5Mac
The leaked data isn't an exact confirmation that a Ceramic Gray and Aluminum Blush Gold Apple Watch will make an appearance at Apple's event on Tuesday. Still, the company traditionally updates the Apple Watch with new collections, colors, casing styles, and bands at these events, so it's likely the "Apple Watch Series 3" will have some kind of new colors for users to choose from.
