New design with full-front display, facial recognition, and no Home button. New iPhone 7s models also expected.
OLED iPhone 8 Rumored to Ship Sometime After Standard iPhone 7s Models
Apple's upcoming OLED iPhone 8 will not ship out alongside the standard LCD-equipped iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, reports TechCrunch, citing "trusted sources."
The high-end iPhone 8 will instead "ship out at a later time," but TechCrunch says it is unclear how long it will be between the availability of the two more affordable models and the iPhone 8.
Apple is planning its iPhone-centric event for Tuesday, September 12, and rumors have suggested the company will start accepting device pre-orders on Friday, September 15, with the first of the new iPhones becoming available on Friday, September 22.
If TechCrunch's information is correct, it's possible Apple will allow people to submit orders for the iPhone 8, but those orders may not ship out until sometime later in the year. Presumably, the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus will ship out as planned in September.
Just this morning, The Wall Street Journal said iPhone 8 manufacturing issues could lead to extended supply shortages and shipping delays. Due to problems creating the OLED displays for the device and difficulties integrating Touch ID under the display (a plan that was later abandoned) Apple is said to be approximately about a month behind on its manufacturing timetable.
We have been hearing persistent rumors about serious iPhone 8 supply constraints for months. While it's true that supply issues plague every new iPhone release, especially when it comes to the most popular models, warnings of supply problems have been notably more prominent this year.
Trusted KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said the iPhone 8 will see "severe" supply shortages following its release and that it could take into the early months of 2018 for Apple to reach supply/demand balance, while a July report from Japanese site Mac Otakara said Apple may not start shipping the device to consumers until October or early November.
35 minutes ago at 03:14 pm
Who the hell wants a 7s?
33 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
I’ll wait. But more Note8s are showing up here at work and they are awfully purty....
30 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
8 too expensive for you? Don't buy a 7S, buy a discounted 7.
Don't reward Apple for this faux-premium stuff, the 8 should be the standard phone and the 7S shouldn't even be a thing.
33 minutes ago at 03:16 pm
Oh, thats a big disappointment
16 minutes ago at 03:34 pm
I'm not a iPhone fan at all but Apple should know that their fanbase has been looking forward to a OLED iPhone for the past few years. Why would they not have their shipments in order. The OLED iPhone should have been a first priority and should be the absolute first phone shipped and delivered to their customers.
I would be mad.....they have enough resources to not allow this to happen...no excuses.
17 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
If the iPhone 8 costs £1000 I'm going to be getting the 7S.Going by the rumours, there's a good chance it will be over £1,000. No way I'd pay that for a phone, even though a phone is the most used item i'd own. I wouldn't even feel comfortable getting the 7S, knowing it was Apple's 'second-tier' phone and having waited 3 years since my last iPhone purchase. I've already got one eye on the Note 8 and if all the rumours on the price and design come to fruition, I'll feel comfortable switching over to the other side.
16 minutes ago at 03:33 pm
So....
* Ships later than the 22nd
* No Touch ID
* Weird looking notch thing
* $1,000 price tag
* Wireless charger won't be fast charging
* Charger in box is apparently just a standard speed charger
All of the above are obviously rumors, but if they become true then it's really discouraging and make the Note 8 look very appealing.
