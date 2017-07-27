New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Apparently Discontinues iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle
For now, it appears the iPod nano and iPod shuffle are still available to purchase at many Apple Stores and other resellers, but if the devices are indeed discontinued, then that may not be the case much longer. The latest iPod nano started at $149, while the iPod shuffle cost $49, in the United States.
Beyond new colors and storage capacities, Apple had last updated the iPod nano in October 2012 and the iPod shuffle in September 2010. Apple last updated the iPod touch in July 2015 with an 8-megapixel rear camera.
Apple introduced the iPod shuffle in January 2005, followed by the iPod nano in September 2005. In total, there were seven generations of the iPod nano, and four generations of the iPod shuffle.
iPod sales had been declining for several years. Apple reported 2.6 million iPods sold in the fourth quarter of 2014. Since then, Apple has grouped iPod sales under its "Other Products" category in quarterly earnings results.
iPod sales peaked at 54.8 million in 2008, compared to 14.3 million in 2014, the last year in which data is available.
Apple today removed the iPod nano and iPod shuffle ('https://www.apple.com/ipod/') from its website, suggesting the iconic portable media players may be discontinued. iPod touch remains available.
