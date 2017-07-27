New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Apparently Discontinues iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle

Thursday July 27, 2017 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today removed the iPod nano and iPod shuffle from its website and online store around the world, suggesting the iconic portable media players may be discontinued. Apple continues to sell the iPod touch.


For now, it appears the iPod nano and iPod shuffle are still available to purchase at many Apple Stores and other resellers, but if the devices are indeed discontinued, then that may not be the case much longer. The latest iPod nano started at $149, while the iPod shuffle cost $49, in the United States.

Beyond new colors and storage capacities, Apple had last updated the iPod nano in October 2012 and the iPod shuffle in September 2010. Apple last updated the iPod touch in July 2015 with an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Apple introduced the iPod shuffle in January 2005, followed by the iPod nano in September 2005. In total, there were seven generations of the iPod nano, and four generations of the iPod shuffle.


iPod sales had been declining for several years. Apple reported 2.6 million iPods sold in the fourth quarter of 2014. Since then, Apple has grouped iPod sales under its "Other Products" category in quarterly earnings results.

iPod sales peaked at 54.8 million in 2008, compared to 14.3 million in 2014, the last year in which data is available.

Appleaker
Appleaker
35 minutes ago at 08:18 am
This is a historic occasion. I hope the iPod Touch stays around and gets refreshed.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
markfc
33 minutes ago at 08:21 am
Having just upgraded my 60GB iPod Video to a 256GB SD I really wish Apple would release a new iPod with click wheel.

Super thin, Flash Storage, Small Screen, Click Wheel, Bluetooth and Lightning Connector.

Make it see through and call it the iPod Glass.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
TSE
35 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Rest in peace iPod. Played a huge role in the early 2000's Apple, and was the first sign of Apple not being a computer company, but a consumer electronics one.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
ck2875
31 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Hypothesis: It was easier just to discontinue them than to figure out which shade of "Space Gray" to use in a refresh.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
macduke
34 minutes ago at 08:20 am
I wasn't an Apple user back when the Nano launched, but I remember it was the first Apple product that seriously impressed me and made me want to get Apple Stuff. RIP Nano!

Edit: Remember when analysts were all worried that the iPhone would cannibalize iPod sales? And Steve Jobs said "If you don't cannibalize yourself, someone else will."
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
35 minutes ago at 08:19 am
End of an era if this is true.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
rpat701
27 minutes ago at 08:27 am
The shuffle is great for workouts. I use it every day.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DakotaGuy
33 minutes ago at 08:21 am
I still really like my 7th generation nano. It is perfect for exercise or using as a player for my vehicle. I see why they did it, but it's still sad to see it gone.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
profets
36 minutes ago at 08:17 am
The times are a changing... though 2+ years since incompatibility with Music, I'm surprised they didn't do it sooner.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
TrenttonY
37 minutes ago at 08:17 am

Long time coming.
Rating: 3 Votes

