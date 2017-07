Apple Adjusts iPod Touch Prices and Storage: 32GB For $199, 128GB For $299

Apple today tweaked its iPod touch storage and pricing configurations after discontinuing the iPod nano and iPod shuffle Apple now offers a 32GB model for $199, and a 128GB model for $299, in the United States. 16GB and 64GB models have been discontinued.Apple's previous iPod touch lineup was priced as following in the United States:• 16GB: $199• 32GB: $249• 64GB: $299• 128GB: $399The new configurations are currently in stock on Apple's online store in the same colors as previously: Silver, Gold, Space Gray, Pink, Blue, and Red.Apple last updated the iPod touch in July 2015 with an Apple A8 chip and 8-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera.