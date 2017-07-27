New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Adjusts iPod Touch Prices and Storage: 32GB For $199, 128GB For $299

Thursday July 27, 2017 9:10 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today tweaked its iPod touch storage and pricing configurations after discontinuing the iPod nano and iPod shuffle.


Apple now offers a 32GB model for $199, and a 128GB model for $299, in the United States. 16GB and 64GB models have been discontinued.

Apple's previous iPod touch lineup was priced as following in the United States:

• 16GB: $199
• 32GB: $249
• 64GB: $299
• 128GB: $399

The new configurations are currently in stock on Apple's online store in the same colors as previously: Silver, Gold, Space Gray, Pink, Blue, and Red.

Apple last updated the iPod touch in July 2015 with an Apple A8 chip and 8-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera.

[ 69 comments ]


Avatar
profets
1 hour ago at 09:21 am

honestly, I'm not sure why they even make these anymore....


Least expensive way to get into the iOS ecosystem. Kids and developer testing I hear about quite often.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
diegov12
56 minutes ago at 09:29 am

I don't understand why they would cancel the nano and shuffle but keep the touch? I see more use out of super small music player than an ipod touch when everyone owns a smartphone that can do everything a touch can and has always has internet connectivity. I guess maybe for kids? Or maybe just lowering the price to sell remaining stock off before discontinuing.

An iPod touch can be used for developing and testing iOS apps.

also, kids.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
1 hour ago at 09:12 am
This is great, I hope we see a 7th generation in the future.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
WestonHarvey1
52 minutes ago at 09:33 am

The iPad Mini makes more sense as a gaming device for kids and an entry level iOS device. Pare it down to its basic functions and sell it at $199.


The mini doesn't fit in a kid's pocket.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ipedro
1 hour ago at 09:25 am
I wish they'd drop "Touch" from the name. There is only one iPod now.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
robjulo
43 minutes ago at 09:42 am
LOL at the millenials with no kids chiming in and not being able to figure out what the market is. The market is kids under 12 or 13. It is an easy, cheap way to introduce the kids to iTunes, Apple Music and iOS.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
JeffPerrin
54 minutes ago at 09:32 am

honestly, I'm not sure why they even make these anymore....


For kids. 'Cause you don't give an 8 year old an iPhone. :eek:

My observations as a dad: Grades 3-6 is all iPod touch or iPads. Parents don't generally start giving out phones to their kids until 7th or 8th grade, at the earliest.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Internet Enzyme
1 hour ago at 09:20 am

how are the sales on these? can't see how people still buy them? i may be in the minority.


Not everyone can afford to pay dozens of dollars every month on some phone plan
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
1 hour ago at 09:13 am
Given this iPod really has more in common with the iPhone and iPad than it does with any other iPod that has ever existed, I think they should rename it to:

iPad Nano

It runs iOS but doesn't have cellular, and does way more than just music, just like all base-model iPads.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
RCS31
1 hour ago at 09:12 am
Just kill the iPod already. It's had its fair run. Now it's time to say goodbye..
Rating: 3 Votes

