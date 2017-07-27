New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
Apple Adjusts iPod Touch Prices and Storage: 32GB For $199, 128GB For $299
Apple now offers a 32GB model for $199, and a 128GB model for $299, in the United States. 16GB and 64GB models have been discontinued.
Apple's previous iPod touch lineup was priced as following in the United States:
• 16GB: $199
• 32GB: $249
• 64GB: $299
• 128GB: $399
The new configurations are currently in stock on Apple's online store in the same colors as previously: Silver, Gold, Space Gray, Pink, Blue, and Red.
Apple last updated the iPod touch in July 2015 with an Apple A8 chip and 8-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera.
honestly, I'm not sure why they even make these anymore....
Least expensive way to get into the iOS ecosystem. Kids and developer testing I hear about quite often.
I don't understand why they would cancel the nano and shuffle but keep the touch? I see more use out of super small music player than an ipod touch when everyone owns a smartphone that can do everything a touch can and has always has internet connectivity. I guess maybe for kids? Or maybe just lowering the price to sell remaining stock off before discontinuing.An iPod touch can be used for developing and testing iOS apps.
also, kids.
The iPad Mini makes more sense as a gaming device for kids and an entry level iOS device. Pare it down to its basic functions and sell it at $199.
The mini doesn't fit in a kid's pocket.
For kids. 'Cause you don't give an 8 year old an iPhone. :eek:
My observations as a dad: Grades 3-6 is all iPod touch or iPads. Parents don't generally start giving out phones to their kids until 7th or 8th grade, at the earliest.
how are the sales on these? can't see how people still buy them? i may be in the minority.
Not everyone can afford to pay dozens of dollars every month on some phone plan
iPad Nano
It runs iOS but doesn't have cellular, and does way more than just music, just like all base-model iPads.
