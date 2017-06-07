Watch the Season Premiere of Apple's New 'Planet of the Apps' Series

Wednesday June 7, 2017 7:47 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
"Planet of the Apps" premiered on Apple Music last night, and Apple has now made the first episode available to watch online for a limited time.


The season premiere featured the developers of Pair, Twist, and Companion, who each pitched their apps to influencers Gary Vaynerchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, and will.i.am. The apps which make it to the final round of the show will receive up to $10 million in funding and featured placement in the App Store.

The overall theme of the show is comparable to Shark Tank, but with more of a reality TV spin like The Voice. The developers appear at the top of an escalator, make a brief pitch about their apps, and as long as they receive at least one "green light" from the judges, they can continue their pitch.

Variety called Planet of the Apps a "bland, tepid, barely competent knock-off of Shark Tank" in its review, but noted the show is "not terrible."

Planet of the Apps, hosted by Beats 1 radio DJ Zane Lowe, will be released on a weekly basis through Apple Music.

Avatar
69Mustang
1 hour ago at 07:55 am

pitched their apps to influencers... Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, and will.i.am.

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
okay, okay, I'm better now that I got that outta my syste-

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Serious now. Apple should take a page from Netflix and Amazon. Use some of that huge cash pile and buy some quality original content. Not... this.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Kaibelf
36 minutes ago at 08:23 am
Interesting responses. What these critics are failing to realize is that despite what they think they know about these advisors, they have all successfully turned into very wealthy entrepreneurs because they understand the importance of things like general accessibility, use cases, and promotion.

Therefore, if you aren't independently wealthy based on an app (or really anything else) you've developed and successfully promoted, what exactly are you laughing at? It's easy to say that you have a great concept and are a hidden gem but frankly if you don't know how to sell it, then who cares?

Remember back when Jessica Simpson decided to quit acting and singing and start a clothing line? It's a billion dollar brand, based on boots from department stores. Think about that.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
EightyTwenty
1 hour ago at 07:59 am
Naw, I'm good.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
somerandommacperson
45 minutes ago at 08:13 am

No offense to the lovely Jessica Alba, but what the BLEEP does she know about apps beyond twitter and facebook?


She's a business women and an investor
https://www.crunchbase.com/person/jessica-alba
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
HiVolt
47 minutes ago at 08:11 am
No offense to the lovely Jessica Alba, but what the BLEEP does she know about apps beyond twitter and facebook?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
triton100
54 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Wow from literally cringing when I saw the trailer and first heard of this I just saw the first ten minutes and it's actually not that bad at all. Really really surprised. Interesting ....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
hagar
27 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Just watched it and it's pretty good. Some points of irony:
- one app was about Augmented Reality and how the developer had the unique technology to realise it. But they had to be careful about the big guys putting it directly in their OS. They were right: only yesterday Apple made a huge deal about bringing AR to iOS and mac.
- the second app suffered from competition by Google introducing a similar feature. So it was pointed out several times how indie developers have to watch out for the big guys like Google ... and Apple.
- this has nothing to do with Apple Music so why are they coupling it to that brand. Very confusing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
tkermit
1 hour ago at 07:57 am
Don't think I will.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jakexb
4 minutes ago at 08:54 am

No offense to the lovely Jessica Alba, but what the BLEEP does she know about apps beyond twitter and facebook?


She's actually been a Series A investor in some pretty decent tech companies and is also the CEO/Founder of a home products company with $300 million in yearly revenues, mostly through online sales.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Freakstyles
7 minutes ago at 08:51 am
Who recalls the first season of Shark Tank. While this is not that I see that there can be a future for it. I think this is an MVP. The biggest issue in that it's available though Apple Music and not Via the TV App, that's a bad move. it's not as easily discoverable via Apple music vs an Apple video channel on the TV App. I do agree that I don't understand why Gwyneth Paltrow is on here. Jessica I get, Gary I get, Will-I-Am maybe but not Gwyn.
Rating: 1 Votes
