Apple's 'Carpool Karaoke' TV Series to Debut on August 8
Apple today announced that its first original television show, "Carpool Karaoke: The Series," will debut on Apple Music on Tuesday, August 8.
"Carpool Karaoke: The Series" is based on the popular Carpool Karaoke segment from "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Apple purchased rights to the show back in mid-2016 and showed off the first trailer in February. The show was originally supposed to launch in April, but its debut was delayed.
"Carpool Karaoke" will feature 16 half-hour episodes starring celebrity pairs riding in the car as they sing songs together. Each episode, produced by James Corden, Ben Winston, and Eric Kankowski, will feature a different host. New episodes will premiere on Tuesdays.
Today's "Carpool Karaoke" update includes a list of each of the celebrities pairings that will be featured on the show, ranging from Will Smith and James Corden to Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner.
Excited to roll out #CarpoolKaraoke: The Series on @AppleMusic — Coming August 8!— Eddy Cue (@cue) May 30, 2017
Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Apple Music will welcome a different group of superstars every Tuesday, with new episodes available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in more than 100 countries. Celebrity pairings include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and many more."Carpool Karaoke: The Series" will be available solely to Apple Music subscribers in more than 100 countries.