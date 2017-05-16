Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Rumored to Discontinue iPad Mini
Waiting for an iPad mini 5? You may be disappointed. BGR, citing a source close to Apple, claims the 7.9-inch tablet is being phased out. The report doesn't offer a timeline as to when the iPad mini will be discontinued, and its sources couldn't confirm if the iPad mini 4 will remain on sale for a period of time.
Apple is rumored to introduce a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as early as the WWDC 2017 keynote on June 5, so it's conceivable to think the iPad mini could be axed then if the report is accurate. Apple's tablet lineup would then consist of the iPad Pro in 12.9-inch, 10.5-inch, and 9.7-inch sizes, and the new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad.
Apple launched the original iPad mini in 2012. Since the iPhone 6 Plus launched in 2014, it's been speculated that the 5.5-inch smartphone may be at least partially cannibalizing sales of the iPad mini, but Apple doesn't break out its tablet sales numbers on a model-by-model basis, so it's hard to say for sure.
Nearly two months ago, Apple discontinued the iPad mini 2 and stopped selling a 32GB version of the iPad mini 4. It also lowered the starting price of the 128GB iPad mini 4 to $399, which was previously the 32GB model's price point.
Japanese blog Mac Otakara claimed Apple would release a 7.9-inch iPad Pro in March with a Smart Connector, True Tone display, four speakers and microphones, a 12-megapixel rear camera with True Tone flash, and an improved processor, but it's already May and the rumor has yet to materialize.
Apple is rumored to introduce a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as early as the WWDC 2017 keynote on June 5, so it's conceivable to think the iPad mini could be axed then if the report is accurate. Apple's tablet lineup would then consist of the iPad Pro in 12.9-inch, 10.5-inch, and 9.7-inch sizes, and the new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad.
Apple launched the original iPad mini in 2012. Since the iPhone 6 Plus launched in 2014, it's been speculated that the 5.5-inch smartphone may be at least partially cannibalizing sales of the iPad mini, but Apple doesn't break out its tablet sales numbers on a model-by-model basis, so it's hard to say for sure.
Nearly two months ago, Apple discontinued the iPad mini 2 and stopped selling a 32GB version of the iPad mini 4. It also lowered the starting price of the 128GB iPad mini 4 to $399, which was previously the 32GB model's price point.
Japanese blog Mac Otakara claimed Apple would release a 7.9-inch iPad Pro in March with a Smart Connector, True Tone display, four speakers and microphones, a 12-megapixel rear camera with True Tone flash, and an improved processor, but it's already May and the rumor has yet to materialize.
Related Roundup: iPad mini 4 (2015)
Tag: bgr.com
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Caution)
Tag: bgr.com
Buyer's Guide: iPad Mini (Caution)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
53 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Man, and it was my favorite form factor too :(
52 minutes ago at 07:53 am
BGR is not a credible source. They are a clickbait website.
53 minutes ago at 07:51 am
I love that form factor.
I won't be buying another iPad.
I'll pick up one of the last mini's and hang on to it.
iPad air is too big.
I won't be buying another iPad.
I'll pick up one of the last mini's and hang on to it.
iPad air is too big.
52 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Oh boy.. going to be some unhappy fans of the mini form factor.
I think it'll be sad to see it go (if it does). I still find it a near perfect size for book reading.
I think it'll be sad to see it go (if it does). I still find it a near perfect size for book reading.
49 minutes ago at 07:55 am
The 10.5 Pro will likely replace the 9.7". I can't imagine Apple keeps it in the lineup
Good news here is Apple is dramatically simplifying the product lineup
Good news here is Apple is dramatically simplifying the product lineup
29 minutes ago at 08:15 am
I wish Apple would discontinue Cook, Ive, Schiller, Cue and Ahrendts instead. :(
27 minutes ago at 08:18 am
If Apple can keep the outer dimensions of the 9.7" and increase the screen size by reducing the bezel, why not do the same for the 7.9" Mini?
31 minutes ago at 08:13 am
According to the rumors is gonna do a lot of things.
Yawning.
Yawning.
32 minutes ago at 08:12 am
Love my Mini. Don't want the footprint of the current 9.7" iPad in the future.
42 minutes ago at 08:02 am
so Steve Jobs was not wrong about 7 inch tablets after all? what a visionary man
[ Read All Comments ]