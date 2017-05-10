Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
iPhone Remained World's Most Popular Smartphone Last Quarter
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were the two most popular models specifically, with an estimated 21.5 million and 17.4 million shipments respectively.
Chinese brand OPPO's flagship R9 smartphone trailed in third with an estimated 8.9 million shipments, while Samsung's mid-range Galaxy J3 and J5 rounded off the top five with an estimated 6.1 million and 5 million shipments respectively. Other brands combined for an estimated 294.4 million smartphone shipments.
Apple reported that it sold 50.8 million iPhones last quarter, but it does not break out sales on a model-by-model basis.
Strategy Analytics' estimates suggest the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus accounted for roughly 76.5 percent of Apple's smartphone sales last quarter, with the remaining 23.5 percent of sales derived from older models. The data also suggests a 55/45 percent sales split for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively.
In late January, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone 7 Plus is the most popular Plus-sized iPhone that Apple has ever sold, topping both the iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 Plus. Last week, he added that Apple significantly underestimated iPhone 7 Plus demand, resulting in a shortage of the device for several months.
iPhone was the world's most popular smartphone last year as well, according to research firm IHS Markit.
This is why you can buy every. kind. of. accessory. if you have an iPhone. A huge ecosystem advantage.
I'm curious to know what accessory is exclusive to the iPhone?
This chart shows that the iPhone 7 and the 7 Plus are both selling infinitely better than they were in Q1 of last year! That ought to shut up the "Apple is doomed" folks. ;)
As always conflicting statistics depending on the source. Go to sites such as ZDNet and the story is quite different where Samsung have the upper hand.
This one appears to be catered the "our" needs for Apple to be #1 in rankings. It appears to be by individual model of phone, whereas other such surveys are based on which companies sell the most smart phones (of which Samsung tends to dominate by far). Another variation of this survey to feed the Apple fans would be "which phones are most profitable?" where Apple will win as well. Either are great for those that have a need to see Apple ranked #1 in a list.
It'll be news when the iPhone isn't the best selling single model..
My wife got a 6, I got a 6+. She mentioned that next time around, she'll be getting a + as well.
Once you try +, you don't go back. In the long term, I expect the + will outsell the other by a healthy margin, as more people are exposed to and able to try it.
The Plus model is what Apple wants the consumer to purchase. It's the more larger, expensive model, but to me, it offers a lot in terms of the extra battery, 1080 P display, and the dual camera was the biggest differentiation For the 7/7 Plus this year.
And Apple's marketing has been heavily geared towards the Plus this year as well.
I just checked zdnet and found nothing to conflict with that report. Further, a search of Google didn't turn up anything either. Regardless, it doesn't matter. Apple's iPhone sales are producing profits unrivaled by others. It's iPhone versus the undifferentiated Android devices. Many use the term "iPhone" to generically refer to smartphones. No other device has that cachet.
The best sold Samsung phone costs $92 for the base 8GB model
No wonder Samsung sells more phones than Apple...
Units are not comparable at all!
What's the point of selling many phones?
What's really interesting is that the Chinese can sell a more expensive phone than Samsung, the R9s costs $499!
