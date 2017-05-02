New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Demand Was Stronger Towards iPhone 7 Plus Than We Expected'

Tuesday May 2, 2017 2:42 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple did not expect so many people to choose the iPhone 7 Plus over the iPhone 7, according to statements made by Apple CEO Tim Cook during today's second quarter earnings call.

"One of the things we didn't get right was the mix between the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus," said Cook. "Demand was much stronger towards the iPhone 7 Plus than we expected." Apple's misestimation of the popularity of the iPhone 7 Plus led to some shortages of the bigger-screened device during the December quarter.


Apple sold the highest number of Plus models in the first half of fiscal 2017 than ever before, higher than the iPhone 6 and 6s lineups. Cook says it took Apple a while to "bring the iPhone 7 Plus into balance," something that occurred early in the second quarter.

According to Cook, Apple learns from its mistakes. "Every time we launch something, we learn something, and we brush up our models and apply everything we learn for next time," he said.

Avatar
delonholmes
1 hour ago at 02:46 pm
I mean when you have device specific features, dual camera, portrait mode, bigger display etc, people will want it..
Rating: 6 Votes
Asarien
Asarien
57 minutes ago at 02:51 pm
What then, does Tim Cook know?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
meaning-matters
37 minutes ago at 03:11 pm
Could have sold a lot more iPhone 7 if it had the same features as the Plus
Rating: 3 Votes
cdmoore74
cdmoore74
29 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
If the iPhone 7 had the same features as the larger model I would have seriously went for that model and kept my iPad Air 2. If Samsung can give us a S8 and S8 Plus with the only difference being screen and battery size then Apple should do the same.
Rating: 3 Votes
nwcs
nwcs
41 minutes ago at 03:08 pm
I wonder how the mix would be if they had put the same features (sans screen size) into all the iPhones. Is it the big screen that is the lure or the features not available elsewhere?
Rating: 3 Votes
mejsric
mejsric
31 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
Of course they made iPhone 7 inferior to Plus.
Rating: 2 Votes
alfonsog
alfonsog
39 minutes ago at 03:09 pm

You'd think they'd have a market research budget second to none in order to address these sort of things.

Apple doesn't do market research...
Rating: 2 Votes
Pez555
Pez555
1 hour ago at 02:47 pm
True as I didn't get mine until November. Longest I have ever had to wait for an iPhone after launch. Love it though and would never go back to the smaller size!! (That's what she said).
Rating: 2 Votes
Fortimir
Fortimir
1 hour ago at 02:45 pm
You'd think they'd have a market research budget second to none in order to address these sort of things.
Rating: 2 Votes
OneMike
OneMike
46 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Was kind of common sense. Not sure how they didn't have somebody that could see that
Rating: 2 Votes

