Apple Offering Free Smart Keyboard Repairs Under New 3-Year Policy
Apple has initiated a new three-year service policy for the Smart Keyboard for both the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
Apple has determined that some Smart Keyboards may experience "functional issues" during use, such as the Smart Connector not working or certain keys sticking, repeating, or not responding, according to an internal memo distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers last week.
Apple says it will service any qualifying Smart Keyboard free of charge within three years of the date it was originally purchased.
We recommend affected customers call an Apple Store to schedule a Genius Bar appointment or visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider to initiate the repair process. Affected customers can also contact Apple support by phone, online chat, or email by selecting iPad > iPad Accessories on this page.
Due to the newness of this service policy, some Apple support employees may be unfamiliar with its existence, in which case we recommend escalating your request to a senior AppleCare advisor.
59 minutes ago at 06:15 am
That product is nasty, and it's a shame Apple's sells it.Nasty? It's pretty great in my opinion. I love how the keys feel, it's spill-proof, no cracks between keys, doesn't require Bluetooth (which wears down battery.) only complaint is it doesn't have function keys.
52 minutes ago at 06:22 am
That product is nasty, and it's a shame Apple's sells it.It's my favorite iPad keyboard, by far. What is "nasty" about it?
53 minutes ago at 06:21 am
That product is nasty, and it's a shame Apple's sells it.I love mine, more enjoyable to type on than my 2016 rMBP. To each his own, I guess.
8 minutes ago at 07:06 am
Apple shares have just hit another all-time high.
33 minutes ago at 06:40 am
Mine has been great. No complaints. That logitech keyboard though, it's sitting in a box in my storage room.
49 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Strange, I've not seen many, if any, complaints on these forums about these issues, aside from software bugs.
Mine has issues. The most annoying of which is that when folder back into book form, it will sometimes cause my iPad to act as though someone is stabbing jabbing the power button at break-neck speed. It's out of warranty so I was gearing up to replacing it with a logitech unit, but if this article gives me hope I might just be able to get it fixed.
