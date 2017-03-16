New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

First Evidence of Fifth-Generation Apple TV and tvOS 11 Possibly Spotted in Developer Logs

Thursday March 16, 2017 9:36 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Just one month after Bloomberg reported that Apple is testing a new Apple TV capable of streaming high-resolution 4K video, which it said is codenamed "J105" and could launch as soon as this year, the first evidence of the rumored fifth-generation streaming box may have surfaced in developer logs.


Firi Games, the developers behind arcade games Phoenix HD and Phoenix II, told us they have seen a single device identified as "AppleTV6,2" and running "tvOS 11.0" connect to Phoenix HD for Apple TV from the United States in its logs. The IP address falls within a range linked to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino.

The current Apple TV has a model identifier of AppleTV5,3, and Apple TV6,2 does not correspond with any released model.

While the details could be faked, similar evidence of an iPhone 5s running iOS 7 showed up in January 2013, around nine months before the device was announced, and the timeline is appropriate if Apple is indeed testing a new Apple TV. The current Apple TV, the first to run tvOS, launched in October 2015.

No other details surrounding a fifth-generation Apple TV are known at this point. In December 2015, hit-or-miss Taiwanese website DigiTimes, citing supply chain sources, claimed the next-generation Apple TV would feature a new CPU with dramatically improved performance, but that report has yet to materialize.

Last quarter, Apple financial chief Luca Maestri said Apple TV sales declined compared to the year-ago quarter, when the fourth-generation model launched. The product still remains something of a hobby for Apple, which reportedly shelved its rumored streaming TV service and only has its "toe in the water" with original content.

bladerunner2000
40 minutes ago at 09:46 am
If it comes with another useless USB port that doesn't allow you to connect external devices, it'll be a total write off like the current Apple TV.
dumastudetto
45 minutes ago at 09:41 am
I can't wait to see Apple take TV to the next level.
gim
45 minutes ago at 09:41 am
Hope they include a full powered A10 and 3GB RAM. That should make some decent (casual) gaming performance.
mcfrazieriv
44 minutes ago at 09:42 am
PLEASE, TIM COOK, FOR THE LOVE OF GOD... MAKE THIS 4K.
vertical smile
22 minutes ago at 10:04 am

Nice, I know the Apple TV gets a lot of hate around here but I really like the ones I have.


I currently own every ATV version since the original. Overall the ATV4 has been a pretty big disappointment to me. The bugs are still a problem, and the underwhelming selection of games has been one of the biggest disappointments to me.

As for things that you would expect the ATV4 to be good at, such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, the apps are not nearly as good as the much older ATV3 imo.

I can only hope that the ATV5 will give us the revolutionary experience that Apple promised us at the ATV4 launch.
tbayrgs
36 minutes ago at 09:50 am
We've been a predominantly Apple household for the last 10 years and I've owned Apple TVs since the original. But over the past couple years, the Apple TV lost it's luster and fell far behind the competition, so I've since moved onto Chromecasts, FireTVs, and now an Nvidia Shield TV unit. The only advantage the Apple TV offers is access to iTunes content, something I stopped purchasing years ago do to Apple's draconian restrictions. No Amazon content, no Google Play content on the Apple TV either---content I can access on pretty much every other device made today. The Shield TV and Fire TVs are such far more capable devices, I can't see Apple including anything in a new Apple TV that would entice me back.
BlandUsername
41 minutes ago at 09:45 am
I think it has earned both respect and scorn. What it does it does well, What it doesn't do, it does at twice what the price the unit should be. :(
easy4lif
28 minutes ago at 09:58 am

What is exactly wrong with my 4th Gen AppleTV's hardware that cannot stream 4K? Is it underpowered? Some kind of chip that cannot drive this super huge video resolution? Why not just a software update for streaming 4K from Netflix, Youtube, Hulu and other services?


the HDMI connection is 1.4 minimum is 2.0
gim
37 minutes ago at 09:49 am

A10 was the 2016 chip. Seeing as this will likely be released later in 2017, it should have an A11 chip, as (likely) will the next gen iPhone and iPad. But yes, on the increased RAM.


That'd be great, but I don't think so. The current Apple TV also got the A8, even though the A9 was already released.
nwcs
30 minutes ago at 09:56 am
The problem with this is that Amazon won't create a player for it. So you'll have one of three scenarios:

1. User is a Prime user and doesn't own any iTunes stuff -- will never buy this
2. User is an iTunes user and doesn't do Prime -- may buy this
3. User has content in both places and is condemned to having two boxes (or at least TV + box) and secretly resents it -- me

If only Apple played nicely and did a webOS streamer so I could do everything from my TV like I do with Netflix and Prime today or wrote an app for Fire TV or paid Amazon to do one for Apple TV.
