Apple CEO Tim Cook: We Have a 'Toe in the Water' Testing Original TV Content on Apple Music
During today's earnings call covering the first fiscal quarter of 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked about Apple's next moves when it comes to the television, such as original programming, where the company has been experimenting with content for its Apple Music service.
Cook didn't have too much to say on the subject, but he said Apple has a "toe in the water" and will see how things play out going forward. Cook believes the media industry will continue to evolve as the cable model breaks down, perhaps leading to new opportunities.
Apple is working on several shows that will be used to promote Apple Music, including Carpool Karaoke, a reality television series based on James Corden's Carpool Karoke bit during the "Late Late Show," and "Vital Signs," a drama that will star Dr. Dre. Neither show has an air date as of yet, but as Cook says, they're coming soon.
Cook ended the question by saying "With our toe in the water, we're learning a lot about the original content business and thinking of ways we could play in that."
In terms of original content, we've put our toe in the water doing some original content for Apple Music, and that will be rolling out throughout the year. We're learning from that and we'll go from there.He went on to say that the Apple TV has gone a long way in the year that it's been available for purchase, and has provided Apple with a "clear platform" to "build off of." Earlier in the call, he said Apple now has 150 million paid subscriptions for first and third-party services, and that's an area where Apple "participates economically" by providing the platform.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
6 days ago at 04:05 pm
Former Apple CEO “We’re here to put a dent in the universe.”
Current Apple CEO “We’ve put our toe in the water.”
6 days ago at 03:07 pm
Toe in the water??? Meanwhile Netflix has gone from a $4b to a $60b company, Amazon, Hulu, hell even CBS have rolled out increasing slates of original web based TV shows, and Sony Vue, Sling, and others now have growing online cable TV packages. All the while, Eddy Cue is showing up an hour late, with his Hawaiian t shirts and sneakers, to meetings with TV execs.
But please tell us more about your toe in the water!
6 days ago at 03:08 pm
I wish they had at least a toe in Apple's core products... Seriously! Am I the only one that thinks they are biting off far more than they can chew? After every update I think to myself "what awesome feature(s) did they remove?"
6 days ago at 03:06 pm
I really, really, hope they don't use the phrase "Apple Music" to host any original TV shows or anything of that nature.
Still don't know why the iTunes Store wasn't a sufficient name for Apple Music's streaming. "iTunes Streaming", or something similar, would have been fine, because the iTunes Store name already had a firm placement in the industry to buy not only music, but also TV shows and movies, and apps.
6 days ago at 03:27 pm
Apple is really falling behind on TV.
6 days ago at 07:18 pm
Anyone even remotely considering buying a Mac should think about it very carefully. Very carefully. Because they WILL abandon you. It becomes more obvious every day. Soon no computers for Timmy's Apple. We likee iPhones!
6 days ago at 04:11 pm
"Toe in the water???" Forget about your stupid toe. How about getting in their with both hands, and coming up with some real innovation before Apple goes the way of the dodo bird.
6 days ago at 04:26 pm
Original TELEVISION content on Apple MUSIC. Now that makes sense...
6 days ago at 07:00 pm
Toe in the water. Head up the a$$.
6 days ago at 05:09 pm
*Insert comment about how Tim is ruining Apple and there is no innovation*69Mustang is a my personal hero. He's so tall (not really) and so handsome (nope) and probably exceedingly rich (strike 3)Chris I hope you don't mind me piggybacking on your quote to joke with Glassed Silver.
I would, but as a non-mod I cannot edit your comment, sorry.
Glassed Silver:ios
