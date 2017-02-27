New Video Shares First Drone Footage Since Recent 'Apple Park' Announcement

In the first drone update since Apple officially named its Spaceship campus "Apple Park," Matthew Roberts has shared an ongoing look at the progress of the campus as it grows ever closer to the official employee move-in date in April. The last collection of video updates came at the end of January and saw walkways, lamps, and parking lots beginning to appear on the site.
Now, the R&D center is "as polished as ever," according to Roberts' newest aerial update video. On the vehicle garages, solar panel installation is finally at 100 percent completion, while the main circular building has received more solar panels but progress on that front has yet to be completed.
As is usual for these updates, landscaping efforts are a major part of the continued construction on the site. Now, more trees have appeared above the underground tunnel and workers are prepping the area to finish the meadows surrounding the campus. The walkways part of last month's update can be seen cutting through the campus as well -- in total there will be 2 miles of walkways at Apple Park.
Other updates include "major changes" to the fitness center and the ongoing progress to the large courtyard inside of the main building. In the center, more drought resistant trees have been planted and more landscape features have appeared. More than 12,000 employees will work at Apple Park, including company CEO Tim Cook.
In its official announcement last week, Apple mentioned that the theater at Apple Park will be named the "Steve Jobs Theater" after the late CEO, who would have turned 62 last Friday. The theater is one of the buildings that won't be open when the campus begins moving employees in this April, and is expected to officially be ready later this year.
