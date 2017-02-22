Apple CEO Tim Cook Will Move His Office to Apple Park

Wednesday February 22, 2017 5:28 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to work out of Apple Park, the official name for Apple's second spaceship-shaped campus, according to information obtained by The Chronicle.

Cook will presumably move his office from Apple's Infinite Loop campus to Apple Park when it opens for employees in April of 2017. Apple announced its plans to open Apple Park in April in a press statement released this morning.


Apple Park will eventually house more than 12,000 employees, who will move to the campus over a period of six months. While Apple Park will open in a little over a month, smaller construction projects and landscaping will continue into the summer.


In addition to the main ring-shaped building, Apple Park includes a visitor's center with a full Apple Store and cafe, a fitness center for employees, auxiliary research buildings, underground parking structures, a cafeteria, and a theater named "Steve Jobs Theater" after late Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

The entire campus is powered by 100 percent renewable energy and features huge swathes of greenery suitable for the California climate, with more than 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees.

First conceived in 2011 by Steve Jobs, Apple Park has been under construction since 2013 and is rumored to have cost Apple upwards of $5 billion.
Avatar
Icaras
53 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
No offense to Juli, but how is this even considered news? o_O

Breaking: man moves into house he purchases

Am I missing something?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Garsun
40 minutes ago at 05:46 pm
I wonder if he'll get a corner office… Oh wait:D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
John.B
40 minutes ago at 05:45 pm

Yep, just him and his iPad.

Meanwhile, the MacPro hasn't been updated in 1162 days, while it's been 860 for the Mac mini.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
farewelwilliams
56 minutes ago at 05:29 pm
he's probably going to leave his mac pro behind
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
35 minutes ago at 05:51 pm

he's probably going to leave his mac pro behind

He already doesn't own a Mac Pro, but the design team do and I'm sure they'll be happy with moving to iPad Pros for CAD work.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
56 minutes ago at 05:29 pm
Yeah it was kind of expected for the CEO of Apple to move into the company's $5,000,000,000+ campus after years and years of planning.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jclo
46 minutes ago at 05:39 pm

No offense to Juli, but how is this even considered news? o_O

Breaking: man moves into house he purchases


It's news when he sells a bit of stock, goes on a trip, attends an event, or says literally anything at all, so I think this counts! It was expected, sure, but now it's confirmed.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Sandstorm
27 minutes ago at 05:59 pm



Meanwhile, the MacPro hasn't been updated in 1162 days, while it's been 860 for the Mac mini.


The neglect of the Mac is truly disgusting. :(
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
SoN1NjA
53 minutes ago at 05:33 pm

Yeah it was kind of expected for the CEO of Apple to move into the company's $5,000,000,000+ campus after years and years of planning.

$6B
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Garsun
28 minutes ago at 05:58 pm

He already doesn't own a Mac Pro, but the design team do and I'm sure they'll be happy with moving to iPad Pros for CAD work.

I personally think Xcode running on an iPad Pro would be very interesting.
Rating: 1 Votes
