Apple Campus 2 Construction Continues as Walkways, Lamps, and Parking Lots Appear on Site

A pair of drone videos covering the construction progress of Apple Campus 2 have been posted online recently, providing interested viewers with an ongoing glimpse into the construction on the campus, which is nearing completion in several sections as February approaches.
In Duncan Sinfield's drone video, workers are seen installing rocks within the inner fountain of the main "Spaceship" building. After months of construction, the fountain finally saw noticeable progress in the first drone video update of 2017, earlier in January.
Although construction is nearing completion, canopies still remain uninstalled on the windows of certain sections of the main building to provide easy crane access for workers. Elsewhere on the campus, the research and development facility is also approaching completion, greenery continues to sprout up around the site, including now over the underground tunnels, and solar panel installation continues on the roof of the campus.
Matthew Roberts' drone video estimates that solar panel progress is around 70 percent complete, while noting that most of the site is still filled with water and mud from the storms that hit the area in previous weeks. Finishing touches around the campus include a paved parking lot for the front of the R&D building, lamps lining the sidewalk behind the same building, and walkways forming around the campus.
Since the garages are complete, workers have also begun to use the structures to park when arriving at the site each day. Roberts' video notes that finishing touches are being put on some of the Spaceship's canopies, while the last section -- where the cranes are in place -- will be raised into place. The large retractable doors on the main atrium section of the building are also said to be looking "as good as ever," following glass installation back in November.
