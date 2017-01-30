Apple Campus 2 Construction Continues as Walkways, Lamps, and Parking Lots Appear on Site

Monday January 30, 2017 5:07 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A pair of drone videos covering the construction progress of Apple Campus 2 have been posted online recently, providing interested viewers with an ongoing glimpse into the construction on the campus, which is nearing completion in several sections as February approaches.

In Duncan Sinfield's drone video, workers are seen installing rocks within the inner fountain of the main "Spaceship" building. After months of construction, the fountain finally saw noticeable progress in the first drone video update of 2017, earlier in January.


Although construction is nearing completion, canopies still remain uninstalled on the windows of certain sections of the main building to provide easy crane access for workers. Elsewhere on the campus, the research and development facility is also approaching completion, greenery continues to sprout up around the site, including now over the underground tunnels, and solar panel installation continues on the roof of the campus.

Matthew Roberts' drone video estimates that solar panel progress is around 70 percent complete, while noting that most of the site is still filled with water and mud from the storms that hit the area in previous weeks. Finishing touches around the campus include a paved parking lot for the front of the R&D building, lamps lining the sidewalk behind the same building, and walkways forming around the campus.


Since the garages are complete, workers have also begun to use the structures to park when arriving at the site each day. Roberts' video notes that finishing touches are being put on some of the Spaceship's canopies, while the last section -- where the cranes are in place -- will be raised into place. The large retractable doors on the main atrium section of the building are also said to be looking "as good as ever," following glass installation back in November.

Tag: Apple Campus 2
45 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Speedy Dingo
1 week ago

No snark. Do people really care if a company is opening an office building?

I'm more interested in the design of the building and what it'll look like inside once it has been completed.


Probability of 10th anniversary iPhone presented there?

I'm hoping so. Would make sense. I'm also hoping they unveil a Steve Jobs memorial/statue that'll be at the heart of the campus. ;)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
maflynn
1 week ago
Wow that's amazing - a February 2017 video on January 30th 2017 :p
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Te0SX
1 week ago

No snark. Do people really care if a company is opening an office building?


Yes. I am one of them. Especially for a gorgeous building and campus like this one.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
smacrumon
1 week ago

No snark. Do people really care if a company is opening an office building?

This isn't your typical office building. It will be regarded as an example of great architectural significance. Something that will be studied for years. It's one of Apple's most important new releases this past decade. No hyperbole.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 week ago

I think this new facility goes beyond "An Office building."

How many Office buildings have you been to that have a greenery where they grow their own food source or have underground tunnels? Just looking at the construction of this building and its architecture is astounding on its own. They imported curved glass from Germany to encase the entire circumference of the building. I think the attitude for many would be promising to look forward to working in a new environment that boasts this type of engineering.

And not to mention, we are not even aware of all the secrecy likely inside this building they have not been announced yet. The virtual tour when demoed, should be interesting.

Also, this was the last approved Construction site Steve was approved of for back in July 2011 before his death. That also plays a contribution for Apple's heritage.



It really doesn't (goes beyond "An office building"), it's just a huge building with a huge amount of solar panels on it.
Is it nice, yes it is but there are far more beautiful buildings than this one.
And the engineering isn't that special either except maybe the curved windows which are not made in the US BTW.
( :) )
It's just a huge but 4 story only building/office.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jared Strike
1 week ago

Can't wait to visit!
[doublepost=1485784677][/doublepost]One of my pet hates is circular structures that use flat sheets of glass. That's why I'm so happy that Apple went to the effort of installing curved glass on the circular structure. Sure, it's a more expensive option, but if you are making the effort to create something circular, you must follow through and complete it properly. It's called effort, and there's lots of effort here to be seen.


Big time. The fact that they had a special machine built just to install said curved glass is pretty spectacular!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
smacrumon
1 week ago

I think many people are interested the the architecture aspect of it. The new building will truly be unique, to say the least.

It's going to be a building for all the creative thinkers out there.
[doublepost=1485794028][/doublepost]

Wow that's amazing - a February 2017 video on January 30th 2017 :p

With photos in the current March 2017 issue of Computers and Architecture Journal.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bigsk8r
1 week ago

No snark. Do people really care if a company is opening an office building?


As a former resident of Silicon Valley and unabashed Apple fanboy, I find this fascinating on a few different fronts. Most of all though, I don't think a 125+ acre complete erase and rebuild like this has been done on this scale and in this kind of area before. At least, I don't know of one.

Like Apple or not, this is exactly the kind of thing that it would be amazing to see large corporations do with a portion of their profits... build an environmentally and economically exceptional place to do business. Yes the upfront cost is anything but economical, but the end result for the community and for their employees is certainly amazing and paradigm shifting.

So yeah... I do care. I hope some others care for similar reasons.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 week ago

The same could be said about anything when in comparison to something else. Building A is nicer than Buidling B because of X reasons why because of location, design, technology, etc. This type of architecture stands out, being the amount of engineering behind it. And it's gaining attention, because it is Apple.

Everyone has a different perception of how they view architecture and a building of this magnitude, without fully seeing how is encompassed in person.

Also, just because you see a few aerial shots of a Macrumors posts does absolutely nothing in terms of what it looks like in person. If either of you were granted a private tour of the internal/external of the Space Ship, then I would be interested in hearing your opinions of what this actually looked like. Until then, "Its just another building" sounds closed minded and viewing this in a "Meh" type of attitude. Which is fine, but others may not share your view points. To each their own.


You can say what you want but I am sure most people prefer this one.
This looks so much better.
And lots more engineering.




And yes, it"s an office building too.

Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
guzhogi
1 week ago

No snark. Do people really care if a company is opening an office building?


I think many people are interested the the architecture aspect of it. The new building will truly be unique, to say the least.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]