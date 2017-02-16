Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
iPhone 8 Expected to Have 3D Facial Recognition Instead of Touch ID
Apple's widely expected 5.8-inch iPhone with an edge-to-edge OLED display will feature a front-facing 3D laser scanner for facial recognition, corroborating previous rumors, according to JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall.
Hall said the scanner will replace Touch ID on the so-called iPhone 8, as Apple plans to remove the Home button to allow for the edge-to-edge display. His research note claims the so-called iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus could also have a 3D laser scanner based on increased volume of the module within Apple's supply chain.
The scanner is said to add $10 to $15 per module to the iPhone 8's bill of materials, which coupled with the OLED display, glass casing, and other increased production costs, could make its retail price up to $100 more expensive than it would be without those features, if Apple looks to maintain a similar profit margin.
The increased costs are in line with a recent report claiming the iPhone 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 in the United States.
Hall believes the switch to facial recognition will help alleviate consumer frustration when Touch ID does not work under wet conditions. He added that facial recognition will potentially be more secure than Touch ID, which could increase Apple Pay adoption among banks and merchants.
The research note said the 3D laser scanner could eventually be used for other purposes, such as augmented reality, but likely not until 2018 at the earliest.
Hall expects a strong iPhone 8 replacement cycle later this year, and he said an announcement about the product is possible as early as WWDC 2017, which kicks off June 5. Apple has not made any iPhone hardware announcements at WWDC since 2010, so treat this claim with a proverbial grain of salt for now.
One obvious and potentially most compelling use would be AR/VR experiences in which the user’s hands and other real world objects are being scanned and integrated into a field of view provided by the iPhone mounted into a Google Daydream-like headset. This would open up many interesting entertainment and gaming experiences not available today and might give Apple something extra in an AR/VR accessory compared to Google and others.He also believes that Apple is likely to eventually open up a 3D scanning API to developers, who could use it to do "everything from determining your shoe size for online orders to helping make sure you are properly fitted on your bike."
Hall expects a strong iPhone 8 replacement cycle later this year, and he said an announcement about the product is possible as early as WWDC 2017, which kicks off June 5. Apple has not made any iPhone hardware announcements at WWDC since 2010, so treat this claim with a proverbial grain of salt for now.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
48 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
replacing touchID? No. In addition? Maybe.
(possibly a stupid question: how would it work in extremely low light conditions/darkness ?)
(possibly a stupid question: how would it work in extremely low light conditions/darkness ?)
48 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
Touch-ID is too convenient to go away. If anything, facial recognition should complement it, not replace it.
50 minutes ago at 12:53 pm
INSTEAD of touchID? Sure .. Sure....
48 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
ZERO chance Touch ID goes away.
48 minutes ago at 12:54 pm
First they get my fingerprint, then they get my a 3D image of my face, next they get my DNA and can start cloning me. All for extra security... oh and little clones of me can buy more iPhones :).
50 minutes ago at 12:52 pm
Scanner in my 950XL, had in my Note 7. It's aggravating to use. Fingerprint is loads faster and easier. Y'all will see.
Yes I know "Apple will do it better" but the concept itself is pretty janky IMO.
Yes I know "Apple will do it better" but the concept itself is pretty janky IMO.
45 minutes ago at 12:58 pm
So what's gonna happen to Apple Pay? Can imagine people taking "selfies" at tills in order to pay their purchases...
46 minutes ago at 12:56 pm
Wonder if it'll still recognize me at 2am when I can't sleep, bloodshot eyes, bags, squinting, but just HAVE to see who posted a new funny meme on FB.
You have bigger problems if you cannot get sleep at 2am, you need to see a doctor and take some sleeping aids or just put the phone away from arms reach. You need help.
47 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
As someone who wears a mask in a hospital all day, I really hope this technology either A) somehow works regardless of the mask, maybe scanning the eyes or B) doesn't actually REPLACE Touch ID but rather comes alongside of it.
47 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
Why fix what isn't broken?Because it's Apple.
